We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Passed With Ease

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is InterContinental Hotels Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. InterContinental Hotels Group's EPS shot up from US$1.45 to US$2.15; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 48%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for InterContinental Hotels Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 32% to US$3.1b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for InterContinental Hotels Group.

Are InterContinental Hotels Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of InterContinental Hotels Group, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. To be specific, they have US$18m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is InterContinental Hotels Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, InterContinental Hotels Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for InterContinental Hotels Group that you need to be mindful of.

