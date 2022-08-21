We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kinovo (LON:KINO) Passed With Ease

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Kinovo (LON:KINO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Kinovo Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Kinovo grew its EPS from UK£0.0027 to UK£0.036, in one short year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Kinovo's EBIT margins have actually improved by 4.7 percentage points in the last year, to reach 5.7%, but, on the flip side, revenue was down 11%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

Kinovo isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£23m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Kinovo Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under UK£169m, like Kinovo, the median CEO pay is around UK£281k.

The Kinovo CEO received UK£218k in compensation for the year ending March 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Kinovo Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Kinovo's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. With increasing profits, its seems likely the business has a rosy future; and it may have hit an inflection point. Meanwhile, the very reasonable CEO pay is a great reassurance, since it points to an absence of wasteful spending habits. So Kinovo looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Kinovo (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

