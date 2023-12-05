We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Ibraco Berhad (KLSE:IBRACO) Passed With Ease

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Ibraco Berhad (KLSE:IBRACO). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Ibraco Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Ibraco Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Ibraco Berhad has grown EPS by 4.4% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The good news is that Ibraco Berhad is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.6 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Ibraco Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM459m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Ibraco Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that Ibraco Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 55% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM254m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Ibraco Berhad To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Ibraco Berhad is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Ibraco Berhad (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

