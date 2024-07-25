Ramsey’s reaction on altered role. Tagovaloa sits out and Dolphins personnel notes

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver made clear he is going to maximize Jalen Ramsey’s ability to play multiple roles and line up in different spots on the field — something predecessor Vic Fangio clearly wasn’t comfortable doing.

Weaver calls Ramsey the “ultimate chess piece.” And nobody was happier to hear that than Ramsey.

“That’s exciting,” Ramsey said. “I’ve heard that a few times in my career though, and that’s only really happened a couple times.

“It allows me to showcase all of my skill set, all of my abilities. It allows teams to not always be able to dictate where I am. It allows me to be more involved in the game and the game plan and not get bored out there on the field. [And] I think it opens up a lot of opportunities and plays for other people as well when I get to be versatile and do different things.”

Ramsey described Weaver’s defense as “cool. It’s different than the defenses I’ve played in the past years which… can be a really good thing. The scheme is completely different. The way he wants to call plays is going to be very different.”

Ramsey’s stats were sublime after his October return from knee surgery: The 48 passer rating in his coverage area was third best among cornerbacks targeted at least 35 times (behind only Jaylon Johnson and Martin Emerson Jr.). Ramsey permitted 19 of the 36 passes against him to be caught for 237 yards (a 12.5 average per reception) with one touchdown and three interceptions.

“He’s still one of the top corners in the league, if not the best,” new safety Marcus Maye said.

THURSDAY PRACTICE UPDATE

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, amid ongoing contract talks, did not practice at all on Day 2; the extent of his involvement was listening to coaches on the headset...

Emmanuel Ogbah — who re-signed with Miami on Wednesday and said he has unfinished business with the team — had his second sack in two days... Cornerback Kader Kohou had two nice pass breakups... Mike White threw a 60-yard deep touchdown to Alec Ingold but was later intercepted by Elijah Campbell... Tyreek Hill caught a 25-yard sideline pass from Skylar Thompson to end practice, despite great coverage from Ethan Bonner.

▪ Calais Campbell offered an insightful description of what Weaver’s defense is like:

“The style of defense is really built off of being able to blitz in different ways — a lot of stimulated pressures and full-out pressures. Making it look like you’re blitzing but you’re really not, you’re only rushing four.

“I’ve almost caught a couple picks in this defense, I’ve dropped a few, but batted balls, I’ll take a PBU. This defense is unique in a since that anybody can do anything at any given time.”

▪ It’s unlikely we will see seventh-round rookie receiver Tahj Washington this season in the wake of him being placed on the reserve/injured list this week.

While the NFL has created a new avenue for players placed on this list to return this season, teams typically save their eight designated to returns (off IR) for veteran players. (Two more returns off IR are permitted for the players.)

In the past, players on IR must be on the 53-man roster on roster cut down day before being moved to IR, in order to preserve any chance of them being able to play that season.

But the NFL adjusted that rule and will now allow two players placed on IR before the 53-man cut down to be eligible to return this season, after missing the required four games.

Those two slots count among the eight players that can be designated to return during the regular season.

▪ Hill — who came up short last season in his quest for a 2,000-yard receiving season (partly because of a late-season injury) — explained this week why he’s no longer going to be publicly disclosing any personal goals.

“I have to understand that the position that I’m in and me being one of the leaders and just singling out an individual goal like that —because I had time to go look at it and talk about it with my family; and that’s very selfish of me,” Hill said.

“So here moving forward, an individual goal I’ve been talking about this whole entire offseason with my teammates and with my family is, I would want us to, A: win a playoff game. I would love that. We’re going to start with that. Then moving forward continuing to build on that, we’re going to move to the Super Bowl. It’s one step at a time. If I’m able to help this team do something special as a team goal, I would definitely count that as an individual goal as my own. And that’ll feel good.”

▪ How does Hill prevent himself from sustaining an injury on hip-drop tackles like the one that Tennessee’s Shawn Murphy-Bunting administered against him last December, causing an ankle injury.

“We call that the Tyler Lockett Method,” Hill said of the Seattle receiver. “And the Tyler Lockett Method is fall to the ground or run out of bounds That’s no shot at Tyler Lockett. That just means that he does a great job of knowing situations and understanding what’s around him…

“You know what’s crazy? My son actually showed me the highlight reel [of Lockett doing that] and I was like, you know what? I may actually have to start doing that. So shoutout to Tyler Lockett, showing younger guys how to stay in the league longer. That is a great way to teach guys.”

▪ Quick stuff: Hill was among several players who took stem cell treatment as part of his offseason regimen…

In the NFL’s annual player poll ranking the top 100 players in the game, the Dolphins had four of the five players ranked between 62 and 67: Bradley Chubb (62), Jaylen Waddle (63), Jordan Poyer (65) and Terron Armstead (67).