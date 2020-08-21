Ramsdens Holdings (LON:RFX) Share Prices Have Dropped 22% In The Last Year

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. After all, the share price is down 22% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

Check out our latest analysis for Ramsdens Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the Ramsdens Holdings share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 28%. It could be that the share price was previously over-hyped.

It's fair to say that the share price does not seem to be reflecting the EPS growth. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Ramsdens Holdings' dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

It is of course excellent to see how Ramsdens Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Ramsdens Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Ramsdens Holdings' TSR, which was a 21% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Ramsdens Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 21%, including dividends. The market shed around 6.5%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 4.1% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Ramsdens Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

We will like Ramsdens Holdings better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Story continues