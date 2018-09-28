Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' home burglarized during game against Vikings in Los Angeles

Robert Woods had a tremendous night on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Rams wide receiver had five receptions for 101 yards and had a 31-yard touchdown reception — where he quickly celebrated after with rapper YG — in the third quarter of the their 38-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

When he returned to his San Fernando Valley home after the game, though, Woods wasn’t as lucky.

Rams receiver Robert Woods’ home was robbed on Thursday night during their game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Getty Images)

Woods’ home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles was robbed on Thursday night at some point during the game, according to USA Today.

Per the report, three suspects entered the property after breaking a glass door at the back of the house and stole property, though it wasn’t clear how much it was worth. They were wearing hoodies and were seen leaving the residence.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig has dealt with a similar burglary this month, too. The outfielder’s San Fernando Valley home was also burglarized during a game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium — marking the fourth time his home has been burglarized in 18 months.

Woods is currently in his sixth season in the NFL, and his second with the Rams. The 26-year-old has 323 yards on 24 receptions and three touchdowns so far this year.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ryder Cup: Americans left scrambling after getting trounced in afternoon session

• Kimberley A. Martin: Rams’ star power strong enough to contend in L.A.

• FBI investigating MLB over dealings with international players

• Pete Thamel: Rapid rise of OSU QB Dwayne Haskins is phenomenal

