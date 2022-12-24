Rams vs. Denver Broncos matchups, how to watch and prediction

Gary Klein
·3 min read
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12, 2022.
Quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled in his first season with the 4-10 Denver Broncos. He is completing only 60% of his passes and has thrown for 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. (John Froschauer / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (4-10) and the Denver Broncos (4-10) match up heading into their game at 1:30 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The game will be shown on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 19, 2022.
Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass Monday night during a 24-12 loss at Green Bay. He will make his second start for the Rams against Denver. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield returns to SoFi Stadium, where in his Dec. 8 Rams debut he came off the bench and engineered a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday night, Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek suffered a season-ending calf injury, so he joins star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson among those who will not play again until next season. Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will start for a receiving unit that also features tight end Tyler Higbee, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Packers.

Running back Cam Akers appears to be finding his stride. The third-year pro accounted for 100 total yards against the Packers and will continue to get the bulk of the carries. Rookie Kyren Williams also will get opportunities.

Former Rams assistant Ejiro Evero coordinates a Broncos defense that features Pro Bowl cornerback Pat Surtain II and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. End Dre’Mont Jones has 6½ sacks and tackle DeShawn Williams 5½. Linebackers Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are the leading tacklers.

When Broncos have the ball

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks on from the bench Nov. 13, 2022.
Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, pictured Nov. 13, is not expected to return this season from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him the last three games. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and gave him a five-year contract that includes $160 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com.

Wilson is completing only 60% of his passes, 11 for touchdowns, with six interceptions. Wilson, 34, was put into the concussion protocol after a game two weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs and was held out of Sunday’s 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but he will start Sunday.

Running back Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has 49 receptions, six for touchdowns. Courtland Sutton is questionable because of a hamstring injury.

The Rams once again will be without star lineman Aaron Donald, who is not expected to return this season from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him the last three games. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd had two sacks against the Packers.

Safety Taylor Rapp has intercepted a pass in each of the last two games. Second-year lineman Bobby Brown and rookie safeties Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake are among young players who could get more opportunities this week and in remaining games against the Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

When they kick

A year ago this week, Powell sparked the Rams to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. He has been close to breaking a few returns this season.

Rams kicker Matt Gay has made 21 of 23 field-goal attempts. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has made 24 of 32 field-goal attempts.

Gary Klein’s prediction: Wilson has struggled, but the Broncos' defense statistically is among the NFL’s best. That will prove to be too much to overcome for Mayfield and the depleted Rams.

BRONCOS 20, RAMS 16

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Wild F Mason Shaw suspended by NHL for 2 games for kneeing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Wild forward Mason Shaw was suspended by the NHL for two games on Friday for kneeing San Jose Sharks forward Evgeny Svechnikov. The 24-year-old Shaw will miss games on Tuesday night at Winnipeg and Thursday night at home against Dallas. Based on his average annual salary, Shaw also will forfeit $8,108.10 that will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund. The play with Shaw occurred during the second period of Minnesota's 5-2 loss at San Jose on Thursday's night. Sh

  • Nets' Irving out against Warriors with right calf tightness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving missed the Brooklyn Nets' game against Golden State on Wednesday because of right calf tightness. Coach Jacque Vaughn said after Irving arrived at the arena, he did some shooting and then reported his tightness. The Nets initially listed their point guard as questionable but then scratched him shortly after. Irving averaged 27.4 points in his last 10 games, including 38 in a victory over Detroit on Sunday. He has missed just one game since returning from an eight-gam

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Bears place top CB Johnson on IR because of finger injury

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears shut down top cornerback Jaylon Johnson for the final three games, placing him on injured reserve Friday because of a ring finger injury. Johnson had been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills. He was eyeing another matchup with an elite receiver in Stefon Diggs after going against Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown last weekend. Brown had nine receptions for a career-high 181 yards, and Johnson broke up a season-h

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Late McCann goal lifts Seattle Kraken over Winnipeg Jets 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored the late game-winner to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. Jordan Eberle and Ryan Donato also scored for the Kraken, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 15 shots, with both Winnipeg goals coming on the power play. The Kraken snapped a two-game losing skid and won for just the second time in seven games. “Just a bit more grit. I think we kind of lost that the last couple of games,” McCann said. “We haven’t played with that jam,

  • World Juniors: Players to watch from all 10 teams

    The 2023 World Juniors are loaded with talent. Here are the players to keep your eye on throughout the tournament.

  • At 32, Broncos tailback Latavius Murray still running strong

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The game ball presented to Latavius Murray in the locker room after a Broncos win last weekend meant a great deal. In part, because the veteran running back can’t really recall receiving that sort of recognition. And also in part, because the reward gave him a chance to reflect for a moment. Three months ago, the 32-year-old Murray was at home thinking his career may be done. He even started coaching at a local high school, an assignment that lasted all of one day before

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Raty scores in NHL debut, leads Islanders past Panthers 5-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aatu Raty scored in his NHL debut, Anthony Beauvillier added two goals and Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves, leading the New York Islanders to a 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. Ryan Pulock and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders. Matthew Tkachuk scored his 15th goal of the season for Florida, which had won its two earlier meetings against the Islanders this season. Sergei Bobrovsky made 38 saves. Raty, a 20-year-old Finnish rookie recalled from AHL Bridgeport e

  • Stone scores twice in 3rd, Golden Knights beat Coyotes 5-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Stone had many opportunities to score in the first two periods Wednesday night with several high-quality chances, but couldn't get the puck past Arizona Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. More chances came in the third period, and Stone didn't let those go to waste. He put Vegas ahead for good with a power-play goal 8:56 into the final period and later scored short-handed to help the Golden Knights end a dry spell at home with a 5-2 victory. Stone, who also had an assist, becam

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Haliburton scores 33 points, Pacers beat slumping Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points sand the Indiana Pacers opened a 30-point lead in the first half before holding off the slumping Boston Celtics 117-112 on Wednesday night. Former Celtics player Celtic Aaron Nesmith had 15 points, Chris Duarte added 14 and Myles Turner had 10 to help the Pacers win for the fourth time in five games. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 41 points after missing a game because of personal reasons, while point guard Marcus Smart sat out with a non-COVID illn

  • Jessie Fleming named Canada Soccer player of the year for second straight time

    TORONTO — Jessie Fleming has been named Canada Soccer's player of the year for the second year in a row. The 24-year old midfielder from London, Ont., shared the women's national team lead with five goals in 2022 and led the squad with 17 appearances and 1,420 minutes played. She was named to the tournament Best XI at the CONCACAF W Championship, where she helped Canada win a silver medal. She tied with teammate Julia Grosso for the tournament scoring lead with three goals, including the winner