Rams vs. Denver Broncos matchups, how to watch and prediction

Quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled in his first season with the 4-10 Denver Broncos. He is completing only 60% of his passes and has thrown for 11 touchdowns with six interceptions. (John Froschauer / Associated Press)

Breaking down how the Rams (4-10) and the Denver Broncos (4-10) match up heading into their game at 1:30 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The game will be shown on CBS, Nickelodeon, Paramount+ and NFL+.

When Rams have the ball

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass Monday night during a 24-12 loss at Green Bay. He will make his second start for the Rams against Denver. (Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)

Quarterback Baker Mayfield returns to SoFi Stadium, where in his Dec. 8 Rams debut he came off the bench and engineered a last-minute victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Monday night, Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, with an interception, in a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek suffered a season-ending calf injury, so he joins star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson among those who will not play again until next season. Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell will start for a receiving unit that also features tight end Tyler Higbee, who caught his first touchdown pass of the season against the Packers.

Running back Cam Akers appears to be finding his stride. The third-year pro accounted for 100 total yards against the Packers and will continue to get the bulk of the carries. Rookie Kyren Williams also will get opportunities.

Former Rams assistant Ejiro Evero coordinates a Broncos defense that features Pro Bowl cornerback Pat Surtain II and safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. End Dre’Mont Jones has 6½ sacks and tackle DeShawn Williams 5½. Linebackers Alex Singleton and Josey Jewell are the leading tacklers.

When Broncos have the ball

Rams star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, pictured Nov. 13, is not expected to return this season from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him the last three games. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and gave him a five-year contract that includes $160 million in guarantees, according to overthecap.com.

Wilson is completing only 60% of his passes, 11 for touchdowns, with six interceptions. Wilson, 34, was put into the concussion protocol after a game two weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs and was held out of Sunday’s 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, but he will start Sunday.

Running back Latavius Murray rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown against the Cardinals. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has 49 receptions, six for touchdowns. Courtland Sutton is questionable because of a hamstring injury.

Story continues

The Rams once again will be without star lineman Aaron Donald, who is not expected to return this season from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him the last three games. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd had two sacks against the Packers.

Safety Taylor Rapp has intercepted a pass in each of the last two games. Second-year lineman Bobby Brown and rookie safeties Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake are among young players who could get more opportunities this week and in remaining games against the Chargers and Seattle Seahawks.

When they kick

A year ago this week, Powell sparked the Rams to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. He has been close to breaking a few returns this season.

Rams kicker Matt Gay has made 21 of 23 field-goal attempts. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has made 24 of 32 field-goal attempts.

Gary Klein’s prediction: Wilson has struggled, but the Broncos' defense statistically is among the NFL’s best. That will prove to be too much to overcome for Mayfield and the depleted Rams.

BRONCOS 20, RAMS 16

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.