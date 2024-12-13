Rams vs. 49ers score, live updates: On-the-bubble NFC West teams go head to head on 'Thursday Night Football'

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet Thursday night in an NFC West clash that's critical to each team's playoff hopes.
If the postseason started today, neither team would be in
the field. The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) are in control of the division, while the Rams (7-6) and 49ers (6-7) are on the outside looking in at the NFC wild-card picture. A loss on Thursday would deliver a critical blow to the Rams' postseason hopes and all but knock the 49ers out of contention. The stakes are significant.
Both teams are coming off impressive wins. The 49ers broke a three-game losing streak with
a dominant 38-13 win over the Bears on Sunday and looked like the reigning NFC champions for the first time in a long time. They'll play without left tackle Trent Williams and with a depleted running back room that's missing Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that RB Isaac Guerendo planned to play Thursday, while DE Nick Bosa is likely to play if he feels good pregame.
The Rams are coming off one of the best wins of the NFL season,
a 44-42 thriller over the Bills that overcame six total touchdowns from Josh Allen. Which versions of the Rams and 49ers will show up Thursday?
Live 20 updates Thu, December 12, 2024 at 9:22 p.m. EST Have you ever seen the rain? Thu, December 12, 2024 at 9:20 p.m. EST Kobie Turner gets his second sack
Brock Purdy hits George Kittle for a 10-yard gain on 3rd-and-8 from the 49ers' 12. But two plays later, Purdy misses Jauan Jennings on a deep route down the right sideline.
Kobie Turner then gets his second sack of the game on third down, forcing the 49ers to punt.
The Rams take over at the 45-yard line after a 48-yard Pat O'Donnell punt and 10-yard Xavier Smith return. An illegal formation penalty on San Francisco pushes the ball up to the 50.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 9:13 p.m. EST Desperation shovel pass goes incomplete
On 3rd-and-5 from the Rams' 41, Matthew Stafford is nearly sacked but tries a toss to tight end Colby Parkinson that falls incomplete.
After an Ethan Evans punt goes 49 yards, San Francisco takes over at its 10
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 9:05 p.m. EST The Kyren Williams drive
Two runs up the middle for Kyren Williams gain 12 yards. But the Rams then try to pitch wide to Williams and Talanoa Hufanga eats it up for a 2-yard loss.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 9:02 p.m. EST Still punting
San Francisco gets a 18-yard reception from Jauan Jennings, but misses on a deep shot from Brock Purdy to George Kittle.
After another incompletion on 3rd-and-9, the 49ers have to punt. But a 47-yard kick pints the Rams back to their 3-yard line.
The Rams punted four times in the first quarter (with 23 yards of total offense), while the 49ers had three punts.
Not a pretty first quarter
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:53 p.m. EST Rain getting heavier
The rain is starting to come down harder in San Francisco. That may have affected Blake Corum not being able to hang onto a Matthew Stafford third-down pass.
Stafford throws incomplete to Demarcus Robinson on 3rd-and-7 and the Rams have to punt again.
Ethan Evans booms a 68-yard punt that pushes the 49ers back to their 13-yard line.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:49 p.m. EST 49ers move the ball a bit, but still punt
San Francisco gets two first downs on a 13-yard catch by Jauan Jennings and a 6-yard rush from Isaac Guerendo.
But on 3rd-and-6 from the 50, Brock Purdy is sacked by Kobie Turner. PUNT!
Rams take over at their 16 following a 38-yard kick by Pat O'Donnell.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:44 p.m. EST Another one
Another one
Rams go 3-and-out after Kyren Williams gets a 4-yard catch and 3-yard rush. Matthew Stafford throws incomplete to Cooper Kupp on 3rd-and-3, however.
A 55-yard Ethan Evans punt gives the 49ers the ball on their 18-yard line.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:37 p.m. EST Battle of the punts thus far
San Francisco can't get a first down on its next possession and has to punt.
Pat O'Donnell kicks it 55 yards and the Rams take over on their 20-yard
We've already had four punts in the first quarter.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:35 p.m. EST Rams go 3-and-out again
Matthew Stafford is nearly picked off by Talanoa Hufanga on 3rd-and-3, but the 49ers safety drops the ball.
After a 50-yard Ethan Evans punt, San Francisco gets the ball on its 9-yard line.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:29 p.m. EST Field goal: 49ers 3, Rams 0
Deebo Samuel gets a carry on 3rd-and-6 and gets 2 yards to the Rams' 35-yard line.
On 4th-and-4, Jake Moody kicks a 53-yard field goal to give the 49ers the lead.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:27 p.m. EST Purdy to Kittle for 33
We have a first down! Brock Purdy hits George Kittle for a 33-yard gain and the 49ers are on the move.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:24 p.m. EST Rams also go 3-and-out
The Rams' Alaric Jackson gets called for a holding penalty on 2nd-and-5, which stalls their first drive. Matthew Stafford can't connect with Cooper Kupp on 3rd-and-14 and L.A. has to punt.
The 49ers take over at their 19 after a 56-yard punt from Ethan Evans.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:20 p.m. EST 3-and out for 49ers on first possession
Deebo Samuel was targeted on the 49ers' first play after complaining earlier this week that he wasn't getting the ball enough. But he dropped the pass on a slant pattern.
San Francisco only gains 1 yard on its next two plays and have to punt. After a 40-yard kick from Pat O'Donnell, the Rams take over at their 29-yard line.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:16 p.m. EST 49ers on offense first
Rams win the coin toss and defer. The 49ers' offense takes the field first.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. EST Rainy in San Francisco
Do rainy conditions favor the 49ers grinding it out tonight?
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 7:47 p.m. EST 49ers DE Nick Bosa active tonight
After missing three games, Nick Bosa is active for the 49ers and linebacker Dre Greenlaw has also been activated.
Thu, December 12, 2024 at 7:04 p.m. EST Rams, 49ers Week 14 TNF inactives: Nick Bosa, Isaac Guerendo active for SF
For San Francisco, DE Nick Bosa and RB Isaac Gurendo are active.