Rams vs. 49ers score, live updates: On-the-bubble NFC West teams go head to head on 'Thursday Night Football'

The Rams and 49ers are currently on the outside looking in at the NFC wild-card picture

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams meet Thursday night in an NFC West clash that's critical to each team's playoff hopes.

If the postseason started today, neither team would be in the field. The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) are in control of the division, while the Rams (7-6) and 49ers (6-7) are on the outside looking in at the NFC wild-card picture. A loss on Thursday would deliver a critical blow to the Rams' postseason hopes and all but knock the 49ers out of contention. The stakes are significant.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins. The 49ers broke a three-game losing streak with a dominant 38-13 win over the Bears on Sunday and looked like the reigning NFC champions for the first time in a long time. They'll play without left tackle Trent Williams and with a depleted running back room that's missing Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that RB Isaac Guerendo planned to play Thursday, while DE Nick Bosa is likely to play if he feels good pregame.

The Rams are coming off one of the best wins of the NFL season, a 44-42 thriller over the Bills that overcame six total touchdowns from Josh Allen. Which versions of the Rams and 49ers will show up Thursday?

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Levi's Stadium | Santa Clara, Calif.

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

