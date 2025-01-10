The moon rises as the Palisades Fire smoke drifts over the mountains in Topanga, California, January 9, 2025. Wildfires threatened to engulf parts of Hollywood on January 9 as a growing number of blazes raged across Los Angeles, forcing over 100,000 people to flee their homes and claiming at least five lives. (Photo by David Swanson / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings will play their upcoming NFL Wild Card game in Arizona amid deadly wildfires raging around Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the NFL announced the news, stating that "in the interest of public safety" the game -- originally set for SoFi Stadium -- will now take place at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals. Tickets will go on sale for the game on Friday.

The news comes as no surprise, as more than 100,000 people have evacuated the Los Angeles area due to the wildfires, with at least five reported deaths and hundreds of destroyed structures.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Rams-Vikings NFL Wild Card game moved to Arizona amid Los Angeles wildfires