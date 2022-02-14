Rams' Van Jefferson Rushes To Hospital After Super Bowl Win For Birth Of His Son

What an unforgettable day for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

As Jefferson and his team were still in the process of securing their Super Bowl LVI victory, his pregnant wife, Samaria Jefferson, went into labor and was rushed out of SoFi Stadium on a stretcher.

After the match, Jefferson was seen rushing from the premises to get to her.

Van Jefferson hustling out of the stadium to get to his wife in labor #SBLVIpic.twitter.com/0GDW0ceWLf — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 14, 2022

The Athletic reporter Jourdan Rodrigue tweeted that Jefferson had grabbed his 5-year-old daughter, Bella, after the game and “sprinted through the locker room” to get to the hospital.

The couple were expecting their second child, a son, with a due date of Feb. 17, Rodrigue previously reported.

Samaria told The Athletic earlier this week that she was “definitely feeling 40 weeks” pregnant and was feeling “nerves for Van, nerves for the family.”

Jefferson said he was excited about both major life events.

“Two things going on. I’m happy about both of them. Maybe he [our new son] can wait just a little bit longer, until after the Super Bowl!” he told The Athletic.

Looks like he got his wish ― just.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...