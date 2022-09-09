Rams Super Bowl rings: Champions receive massive SoFi Stadium-style jewelry night of NFL opener

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl rings are finally here.

The Rams received their championship rings from their Super Bowl LVI triumph on Thursday night as they kicked off the 2022 season against this year's title favorite, the Buffalo Bills.

The rings themselves are a direct reminder of the Rams' home win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February at SoFi Stadium.

The outside of the rings look like a traditional championship ring. It includes the score from their 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and the back side has final scores from all of their playoff games during the postseason run.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

Upon closer look, however, the rings clearly resemble SoFi Stadium throughout the entire design. The outside has columns just like the stadium that include .23 carats of diamonds, referencing their point total. Then, the top of the ring actually pops off to reveal a full SoFi Stadium design mimicking the field layout from the Super Bowl.

The rings — which include about 20 carats of white diamonds in total, the most in the history of a sports championship ring — are undoubtedly some of the most unique in recent history.

"To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," Rams vice president Tony Pastoors said in a statement.

"We are grateful to [ring designer Jason Arasheben] and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it."

The Los Angeles Rams received their Super Bowl rings. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
The Los Angeles Rams received their Super Bowl rings. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Queen's Plate host to make decision on name in coming days after death of the Queen

    TORONTO — Woodbine Entertainment says it won't yet decide on renaming the Queen's Plate following the death of Queen Elizabeth II out of respect for the grieving Royal Family. The Toronto-based track operator is the host of the Queen's Plate, Canada's largest and oldest horse race. First run in 1860, the name of the Queen's Plate traditionally reflects the gender of Canada's reigning monarch, and was therefore called the King's Plate between 1901 and 1952. Jamie Dykstra, a spokesman for Woodbine

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Defenceman Erik Brannstrom re-signs with Ottawa Senators after career season

    OTTAWA — Defenceman Erik Brannstrom has signed a one-year deal with the Ottawa Senators. The US$900,000 contract is for the 2022-23 season. Brannstrom, 23, hit new career highs in assists (14), points (14) penalty minutes (30) and games (53) with the Senators last season. He also played in nine games for the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators. “Erik is among our group of young players who we’re looking upon to take another step forward next season,” said Ottawa general manager Pierre D

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Former Alouettes starters Pipkin, Adams Jr., returning to Montreal with Lions

    Bonjour encore, Vernon Adams Jr. Adams Jr. will return to Montreal on Friday just over a week after the Alouettes (4-7) dealt him to B.C. for a '23 first-round pick. How much he'll play for the Lions (8-2), though, isn't clear as through Wednesday veteran Antonio Pipkin had taken more reps with the starting offence. Regardless of who starts, a former Alouette will be at quarterback Friday for B.C. Pipkin opened 2019 as Montreal's starter before suffering an injury and being replaced by Adams Jr.

  • Canadiens sign Kirby Dach to four-year deal, place Carey Price on off-season LTIR

    BROSSARD, Que. — Kirby Dach has agreed to a four-year, US$13.45-million contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Wednesday. The 21-year-old centre, who was a restricted free agent, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 70 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2021-22. Dach's contract carries an average annual value of $3.625 million per season. In a corresponding move to get under the NHL's off-season salary cap, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes told reporters star goalte

  • Montreal Canadiens sign goaltender Cayden Primeau to three-year deal

    MONTREAL — Goaltender Cayden Primeau has signed a US$2.67-million, three-year contract with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Thursday. The one-way deal carries an average annual value of $890,000. Primeau, 23, was 1-7-1 in nine starts with the Habs last season, posting a 4.62 goals-against average and .868 save percentage. He also posted a 16-12-3 record in 33 games with the Laval Rocket, the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate, in 2021-22. Drafted in the seventh round (199th o

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • CF Montreal hosts Columbus Crew in potential MLS playoff preview

    MONTREAL — On Sunday evening, CF Montreal put together a momentous first-half comeback in the Canadian Classique on the way to a 4-3 win over Toronto FC. On top of severely damaging their archrivals' playoff chances, Montreal also set a franchise record for most points in a regular season. “It’s something that we’ve done all season, we just didn't stop fighting, even at half time they wanted to keep pushing and I support that obviously,” said Montreal coach Wilfried Nancy. “We had the heart to s

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Winnipeg basketball tournament aims to reduce period poverty for Zimbabwe women, girls

    The Manitoba Basketball African Association held its annual Ball for a Cause tournament this weekend, and Winnipeggers from across the African diaspora played to reduce period poverty for women and girls in rural Zimbabwe. Dennis Maritim, chairperson of the Ball for a Cause tournament, previously played for team Kenya. He said the basketballers are in it for their love of the game and to support a good cause. "None of the players even care about what the prize is.… There's no prize," he told gue

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Mini-marathon to raise money for Gaza hospital hits Winnipeg

    Runners in Winnipeg laced up at Assiniboine Park on Sunday morning for a mini-marathon to raise money for a maternity department at a hospital in Gaza. "Winnipeg is such a great city, and we're always ready to help anybody that's in need," said Ramsey Zeid, president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba, during a Saturday interview with guest host Keisha Paul on CBC Manitoba's Weekend Morning Show. The event — called Run for Palestine — initially began in London, Ont., said Zeid.

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f