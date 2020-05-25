Rams' Taylor Rapp burns an absurd 10,000 calories in a single day

Taylor Rapp isn't using social distancing guidelines as an excuse to shirk his workout regimen.

The Rams' second-year safety on Sunday shared on Twitter that he had completed something called the 10K calorie challenge, during which you apparently burn 10,000 calories in a single 24-hour period.

How did Rapp accomplish this? Let him break it down for you:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yesterday I attempted a challenge where you try to burn 10,000 calories in one day.



125 miles biking (103 in one ride), 1.25 miles swimming, 4 miles hiking, 3 miles running, a short workout, and 7,300 feet of elevation later, #10kcaloriechallenge completed ✅ 4:30 AM-9:09 PM pic.twitter.com/m79izSZdaC



— Taylor Rapp (@trapp07) May 25, 2020

MORE: Rams' Aaron Donald says games without fans 'wouldn't be fun'

With a 125-mile bike ride, 1.25-mile swim, 4-mile hike, 3-mile run and short workout (as if that wasn't already impressive), Rapp's day-long workout produced ...

93,963 steps

53.27 miles traversed (not sure how that works out with the bike ride)

18 hours and 21 minutes of workout time

A grant total of 10,521 calories burned

And all of this with 4 hours and 4 minutes of sleep

While we only have Rapp's word on this, it stands to reason that he did indeed complete the challenge — which would be a truly absurd feat of human conditioning.

To add context to what he accomplished, it's worth noting that, per SportsRec.com, a 200-pound player burns roughly 880 per hour playing football (Rapp weighs 208 pounds). If the average length of an NFL game is 3 hours and 12 minutes (ignoring, for our purposes, the significant downtime throughout) then Rapp could burn as many as 2,860 calories in a typical game. That means Rapp would need to play 3.67 games to burn as many calories as he did on Saturday.

Hopefully Rapp properly fueled himself for that arduous workout — and if he didn't, maybe he can replenish some of those calories with some Memorial Day barbecue. He definitely earned it.