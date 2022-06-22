Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has shoulder surgery

Gary Klein
·1 min read
Inglewood, CA - February 13: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) during the first quarter the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA.(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) celebrates with teammate Leonard Floyd during Super Bowl LVI. Ramsey had shoulder surgery. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey had left shoulder surgery Tuesday, and the three-time All-Pro’s condition will be monitored when the team reports for training camp in late July, a team official said.

Ramsey, 27, underwent a “clean-up” procedure for damage caused by a shoulder sprain, the official said. Ramsey played last season with injuries in both shoulders, according to a report by NFL.com.

Ramsey participated in the Rams’ minicamp this month before the team broke for summer. Practices during organized-team activity workouts and minicamp were conducted without pads, and contact was prohibited.

Ramsey did not speak with reporters during minicamp.

Last season, Ramsey lined up on the outside, in the slot, as a hybrid linebacker and as a pass rusher at the line of scrimmage. He intercepted four passes during the regular season and helped the Rams make a playoff run that culminated with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams acquired Ramsey, the fifth pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a 2019 midseason trade. Before the 2020 season, Ramsey signed a five-year, $105-million extension that included more than $71 million in guarantees, at the time the richest contract for a cornerback in NFL history.

The Rams open the season Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

