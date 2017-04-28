Rams sit out 1st round, likely to seek receiving help Friday

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- After trading up to select quarterback Jared Goff last year, giving up a haul that included the No. 5 overall pick in this year's draft, the Los Angeles Rams were left as spectators during the first round Thursday night.

When the Rams make their first pick Friday in the second round, currently slotted at No. 37, getting help for Goff is likely to be their top priority. Despite the presence of the explosive Tavon Austin and the signing of the sure-handed Robert Woods in free agency, the roster currently lacks a proven wide receiver with the size, leaping ability and presence to help Goff on third down or in the red zone.

East Carolina's Zay Jones and Southern California's JuJu Smith-Schuster would make sense, while grabbing Washington's Kevin King or Florida's Teez Tabor to bolster the cornerback position could also be an option.

---

