Rams safety John Johnson is going back to home roots in Washington

On the day the NFL schedule was released in May, Tanya Johnson immediately marked the calendar for this Sunday, when her son John would return to the Washington D.C. area with the Rams for the first time as a pro.

Her husband, John Johnson II, anticipated that a crowd of 30 to 35 friends and family members would be on hand among about 80,000 at FedEx Field to cheer the safety who grew up in nearby Hyattsville, Md.

But because of COVID-19 protocols that forbid fans in the stadium, the Johnsons will have to watch the game at home on television. And they might not be able to see their son beforehand at the team hotel.

Tanya is fine with that. Safety first. But she said her son texted a possible solution.

“He kind of said, ‘Well are we going to organize a drive-by at the hotel? LOL,’ ” Tanya said, laughing, during a phone interview.

Johnson, a fourth-year pro, said this week that he is looking forward to his return to “the DMV,” the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area where he grew up.

Johnson starred at Northwestern High, which is about a 20-minute drive from FedEx Field.

“That’s my neck of the woods, for sure,” he said during a phone interview.

Johnson, 24, is returning home as a leader for a Rams team that is off to 3-1 start. He is the signal-caller for a defense that ranks 12th in the NFL, a unit that has forced six turnovers and made multiple big stops that have clinched victories or keyed momentum changes.

“He’s so intelligent, he’s got such great natural football instincts, I think his calm demeanor rubs off on the rest of the guys,” coach Sean McVay, said.

After watching safety Eric Weddle handle play-calling responsibilities last season under former coordinator Wade Phillips, Johnson said he wasn’t sure he wanted a role that requires a headset inside his helmet to hear instructions from a coach.

“I want to think and digest and feel things out and communicate on the field without having someone talking to me,” he said.

But when new coordinator Brandon Staley broached Johnson with the idea, he tried it.

“That first day of practice, I was like, ‘Oh man, this is kind of cool,’ ” he said.

Staley said Johnson’s acumen, personality and importance to the defense made him a natural to have the headset. Johnson’s teammates agree.

“He’s smart, he listens well, he’s a great communicator, so we couldn’t have a more perfect signal-caller in there,” cornerback Darious Williams said.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey said Johnson has done a great job calling plays, making adjustments, and helping other players line up correctly — including Ramsey, who has been deployed in multiple ways.

“Everything,” Ramsey said of Johnson’s responsibilities, “and still be on top of his game.”

Rookie safety Jordan Fuller starts alongside Johnson, and said he was trying to emulate his teammate’s calm but effective way of playing.

“You see some guys, they kind of look a little, I don’t want to say frantic but a little bit more stressed out,” Fuller said. “But he’s like calm, cool collected throughout the whole game and throughout every single play.”

Johnson developed his athletic skills and people skills while growing up in a family that also includes brother Travis, who is six years older. Johnson said he inherited a passion for the Dallas Cowboys from his father. He was an independent child, his parents said, and excelled in basketball as a youngster.

But Steve Rapp was a young offensive coordinator at Northwestern High in 2008 when he recalled watching Johnson go through football workouts as an eighth-grader.

“He was skinny as a twig at that point in time,” Rapp said. “But I saw a competitor, a dude that wanted to compete, a dude that wanted to lead and a dude that wanted to be the best.

“It was like, ‘All right now. We got something.’ ”

