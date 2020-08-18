Rams rookies, youngsters turn heads in training camp opener

Rams head coach Sean McVay watches his team's training camp workout on Tuesday in Thousand Oaks. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Rookies and other young players made several standout plays Tuesday as the Rams went through their first training camp practice in pads.

Rookie receiver Van Jefferson caught a deep pass from quarterback Jared Goff, and rookie safety Terrell Burgess and third-year cornerback Darious Williams intercepted passes during full-team drills at the Rams’ facility in Thousand Oaks.

“It was certainly good to hear those pads pop a little bit,” coach Sean McVay said during a video conference after the workout, “but the guys were smart about doing it the right way and that’s exactly how we want it.”

McVay said second-year safety Taylor Rapp did not practice because of a knee issue, and outside linebacker Justin Lawler sat out because of a foot injury.

Goff appeared sharp throughout the workout, though Burgess, a third-round pick from Utah, intercepted an underthrown deep pass intended for receiver Robert Woods.

Burgess made his interception a few plays after Williams intercepted a pass by backup quarterback John Wolford.

Rookie running back Cam Akers, rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and rookie safety Jordan Fuller also have performed well, McVay said.

“When you look at those guys that we’re really counting on to contribute from the draft class, I’ve been really pleased,” McVay said. “They’ve got a long way to go, but they’re certainly doing things the right way.”