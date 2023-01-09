Rams rookie Russ Yeast stable in hospital after sustaining pulmonary contusion in loss to Seahawks

Russ Yeast is "going to be OK" after he sustained a chest injury and was hospitalized during the Rams' loss to Seattle on Sunday

Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast is stable after he sustained a pulmonary contusion during L.A.'s overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Yeast left the game in Seattle due to what the Rams said was a chest injury. He was transported to a local hospital, where he’ll be kept overnight for further evaluation. Thankfully, head coach Sean McVay said, “he’s going to be OK.”

Yeast will be kept at hospital overnight, per McVay, but "he's going to be OK." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 9, 2023

Several Rams players, including Jalen Ramsey, left Lumen Field almost immediately after the game to see Yeast at the hospital.

A pulmonary contusion, per the Mayo Clinic, is a bruise to the lung tissue that can cause the lungs to fill with blood and make breathing extremely difficult. It's unclear specifically how Yeast sustained the injury.

Yeast started Sunday in place of Nick Scott, which marked his first start of the season. The 23-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft out of Kansas State. He had three total tackles in Seattle, and finished the season with 20.

The Seahawks beat the Rams 19-16 in overtime after a Jason Myers field goal. The Rams finished the season 5-12 following their Super Bowl win last season.