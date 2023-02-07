Rams rookie RB Ronnie Rivers wins $500K, nearly his entire rookie salary, in Las Vegas

Ronnie Rivers won big at Caesars Palace on Saturday on a single hand of three-card poker. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers almost doubled his rookie salary Saturday in a single hand at Caesars Palace.

Seriously.

Rivers hit the “Mega Progressive Jackpot” at a three-card poker table at the famed Las Vegas casino on Saturday after pulling up a royal flush. That earned him an incredible jackpot of $514,837.

.@CaesarsRewards guest and @RamsNFL player Ronnie Rivers hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot this weekend winning $514,837 on 3-card poker!



The former Fresno State star went undrafted after his senior season, where he put up 788 yards and seven total touchdowns. He spent time this season with the Rams and Arizona Cardinals, and had 21 yards on nine carries in a pair of games with the Rams in October.

Rivers signed a one-year, $705,000 deal with the Rams — but ended up taking home an estimated $515,670 after the season, per Spotrac. His one 3-card poker hand was just a few hundred dollars shy of matching that mark. Rivers is due to make $870,000 with the team next season.

Rivers, according to KVVU Fox5, was in Las Vegas celebrating his and his mom’s birthday when he hit the jackpot. The plan, he said, is to go purchase a house with his winnings.

Almost matching your yearly income is certainly one incredible way to celebrate your birthday. Well done.