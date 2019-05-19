Rams rookie RB Darrell Henderson hails 'best system I could get in'

Darrell Henderson doesn't think he could have landed with a better team.

The Rams rookie running back talked to different organizations ahead of the draft but felt the strongest connection to Los Angeles, mostly because he felt the system coach Sean McVay runs is similar to the offense he ran at Memphis.

"If you go back and watch my college film and you watch the Rams film, it's the same," Henderson told the Los Angeles Times this week. "I thought that was the best system I could get in. So everything worked out great. When I was talking to them, everything was clicking and we developed a relationship. The coaches told me they knew they were going to get me so it was the perfect fit."

Henderson, selected with the 70th overall pick in the third round of last month's draft, is already looking forward to learning from one of the best players at his position in the league playing behind Todd Gurley, who reached out to his new teammate after the event.

"Todd's a great guy and he's someone that every running back should want to learn from," Henderson said. "Getting to be there with him and getting to work with him every day is an unbelievable opportunity. I'm just going to take the knowledge he gives me and watch how he works and learn from it and bring it to my game."

Henderson rushed for 1,909 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Tigers last season en route to All-American honors. He averaged 8.9 yards per carry in 2019 and an NCAA record 8.2 in his career.

While he isn't a contender for a starting role yet, the Rams have plans for Henderson down the road.

"This had to do with his skill set," McVay said of selecting Henderson last month, via NBC Sports. "He was a player that we identified as a unique playmaker. He can obviously so some things as a runner, but the versatility that he provides and some of the things that he can do are what was so enticing about him for us.

"There's a lot of good things that you'd seen with what he's done and his resume at Memphis. We're excited to get him in here and get to work and really learn under Todd [Gurley] and Malcolm [Brown]."