Rams release new logo: see how Twitter graded it

Cassandra NegleyWriter
Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Rams officially released their new logo on Monday and it elicited mixed reactions from the Twitter universe.

The reveal came two weeks after the logo was leaked on Reddit and despite the initial negative reaction from fans, it looks almost exactly the same. The difference is mostly in the coloring, which looks a little like 1990s Microsoft Word Art.

Quarterback Jared Goff, who was a part of the team’s merchandise announcement video, is a fan. Which makes sense. Punter Johnny Hekker also tweeted his support with “I can dig it!” and Cooper Kupp wants a hoodie “ASAP.”

Yet not many were fully onboard with the switch.

The Rams are moving into a new stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers and fans noticed that it was beginning to look like the Rams logo. But now they’ve switched, oddly enough, to a logo that looks incredibly similar to the Chargers.

There are many more points to make on this reveal, as pointed out by a quarantined population on Twitter.

And since we all have more time on our hands:

If there’s any consolation here, Yahoo Sports writer Charles Robinson says the upcoming uniform reveal might change some fans’ opinion.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff tweeted fire emojis with the new logo. Others felt differently. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
