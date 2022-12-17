Rams' receiving trio grabs at chance to shine with stars sidelined

Gary Klein
·4 min read
INGLEWOOD
Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson catches a game-winning, 23-yard touchdown pass in a 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 8. With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson done for the season, Jefferson is playing a central role in the Rams' offense. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Two knee surgeries in six months. Sidelined for nearly all of training camp. Unable to play the first six games.

Not the season Rams receiver Van Jefferson envisioned.

But last week, the third-year pro put disappointment behind him when he caught a game-winning touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders.

With 10 seconds left, Jefferson beat press coverage and grabbed a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield to finish a 98-yard scoring drive that helped end the Rams’ six-game losing streak.

It was the biggest play of the season by Jefferson, one of several made by a group of receivers that has seized opportunity in the wake of season-ending injuries suffered by star Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Jefferson, Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell had key catches in the 17-16 victory over the Raiders that could give the Rams momentum going into Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

“We just took it upon ourselves to up our game and do whatever we can to make plays and do whatever we can to help the quarterback,” Jefferson said.

Receiver Brandon Powell also made significant contributions in the last few games.

“Big-time opportunity to step up,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen said of the receivers, “and they have.”

Said coach Sean McVay: “You're seeing that growth take place right in front of your eyes.”

The Rams' Ben Skowronek (18) makes a key reception late in the game against Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39).
The Rams' Ben Skowronek (18) makes a key reception late in the game against Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39). (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Last season, Jefferson played through a left knee issue and caught 50 passes, six for touchdowns. He emerged as a deep-ball threat and averaged 16 yards per catch.

After the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, Jefferson had surgery with the goal of returning for training camp and joining Kupp and Robinson as starters. But after a few days of practice at UC Irvine, Jefferson underwent another procedure on the same knee.

Jefferson did not return until an Oct. 30 game against the San Francisco 49ers — and he got no targets. The next week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was wide open over the middle, but a pass embarrassingly bounced off his chest.

That is what made the game-winning touchdown catch against the Raiders so sweet.

“Everything I’ve been through, everything that’s transpired till now, it was a tough process,” he said. “Knowing I can do this and I can play — it’s an awesome feeling.”

Atwell and Skowronek also had receptions during the game-winning drive.

Atwell’s eight-yard catch on the second play moved the ball to the 10-yard line. It was a career-best fifth reception of the game for the 2021 second-round pick, who had no catches as a rookie and only six this season before his breakout against the Raiders.

“It’s awesome to watch his growth and maturation,” McVay said, “and his comfort and confidence and his play swagger.”

Nothing new, Atwell said.

“I just needed an opportunity to do my best and show people what I can do,” he said.

Rams Baker Mayfield (17), Tutu Atwell and Brian Allen (55) celebrate during their game against the Raiders.
The Rams' Baker Mayfield (17), Tutu Atwell and Brian Allen (55) celebrate during their game against the Raiders. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

After two penalties against the Raiders — one that nullified an interception — Skowronek outleaped a defender and caught a pass for a 32-yard gain.

It was the biggest play of the season for Skowronek, a 2021 seventh-round pick who has been utilized this season as a receiver, fullback, and in other hybrid roles.

Skowronek, 6 feet 3 and 224 pounds, said he prided himself throughout his high school and college careers on his ability to use his frame and strength to make contested catches in the air.

“I had a couple opportunities last year that didn’t necessarily go my way,” he said. “I think that was one of my first this year to be able to go up in a 50-50 situation and come down with it.”

Skowronek added an eight-yard catch — his career-best seventh reception of the game and 38th of the season — before Mayfield spiked the ball to stop the clock.

On the next play, Mayfield connected with Jefferson for a touchdown.

Jefferson and the other receivers reveled in the victory, but they are looking ahead to playing against the Packers and aim to build on their performance against the Raiders.

“It was one play that happened on a Thursday,” Jefferson said of his game-winning catch. “Now we’ve got another game on Monday.

“Go make plays on Monday.”

Etc.

Linebacker Ernest Jones (wrist) was a full participant at practice and will play Sunday, according to the Rams injury report. Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (illness) did not practice but is expected to play. Center Brian Allen (knee) is questionable. Defensive linemen Aaron Donald (ankle) and Marquise Copeland (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), cornerback David Long (groin) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) are out.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Bobrovsky blanks former team, Panthers score 4 on Jackets

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots, and the Florida Panthers beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Tuesday night. It was the first shutout of the season for Bobrovsky, who played with Columbus from 2013-19. The Panthers got goals from Brandon Montour, Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as they halted a two-game skid. Bobrovsky had struggled in November and lost his starting job to Spencer Knight late last month in a loss to the Blue Jackets. But with Knight o

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Burks, Pistons spoil Ball's return to floor with OT win

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 27 points off the bench, Killian Hayes added 25 and the Detroit Pistons spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 141-134 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic had 24 points and Isaiah Stewart chipped in with 19 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit (8-22). Jalen Duren grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak. Burks had five points in overtime, including his fourt

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • Meek Mill goes deep for Philly kids caught in justice system

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. Given the chance to show off his arm, the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist lined up some area kids and had them go deep on the same field where the best team in the NFL trains. Meek Mill short-armed a wobbly pass that sailed about 20 yards and was hauled in by a kid to resounding cheers. Let’s just say Jalen Hurts’ job is safe. "H

  • Pirates sign RHP Velasquez in hopes of bolstering rotation

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez to a one-year, $3.15 million contract on Tuesday in an attempt to give their young starting rotation a veteran presence. The 30-year-old Velasquez spent last season working primarily as a reliever with the Chicago White Sox. Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA in 27 appearances for Chicago, with nine starts. He pitched well down the stretch for the White Sox, posting a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts in his final 11

  • Arendz's gold tops three-medal day for Canada at Para-Nordic World Cup in Finland

    VUOKATTI, Finland — Canada's Mark Arendz recovered from a difficult start on the shooting range to win his second straight biathlon gold medal on Friday at the Para-Nordic World Cup Arendz's gold in the men's 10-kilometre standing event was one of three Canadian medals in different biathlon disciplines. Britany Hudak of Prince Albert, Sask., earned silver in the women's 10-kilometre standing event and Christina Picton of Fonthill, Ont., took second in the women's sit-ski competition. Missing thr

  • Canada's Laurent Dubreuil claims 500-metre bronze at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil secured the bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The 30-year-old Quebec City native crossed the line in 34.10 seconds, edging Japan's Yuma Murakami by 0.02 seconds to reach the podium. Kim Jun-ho of South Korea (34.07) and American Jordan Stolz (34.08) earned gold and silver, respectively, with personal-best performances. Fellow Canadian Christopher Fiola finished 11th in 34.67. Dubreuil continued to top the se

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So

  • Rays finalize Zach Eflin's $40 million, 3-year contract

    ST. PETERSBURG., Fla. (AP) — The Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin's $40 million, three-year contract on Tuesday, the largest deal for a free agent in Tampa Bay history. He will make $11 million next season, $11 million in 2024 and $18 million in 2025. Eflin, who spent portions of seven seasons with the Phillies, joins a rotation that includes All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan, and right-handers Tyler Glasnow and Drew Rasmussen. Tampa Bay was an AL wild card team in 2022, but got swept by Cle