Rams place Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with high ankle sprain

The Los Angeles Rams will be without star wideout Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks after the team placed him on injured reserve, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday. Kupp will also have surgery to fix the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Rams' Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The injury to Kupp occurred when he landed awkwardly on an overthrown pass from backup quarterback John Wolford. Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson landed Kupp's leg when while both hit the ground, which is likely what caused the injury. Kupp quickly left the game under his own power but with an apparent limp.

Kupp suffered an ankle injury earlier this season but didn't miss any time, so it's unclear if this is a new injury or a reaggravation of the earlier one. Either way, the loss of Kupp is a major blow to the Rams' slim playoff hopes. Kupp was leading the team with 75 receptions for 812 yards and six touchdowns before the injury. Now, Los Angeles will need to rely on fellow wideouts Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek for receiving production in Kupp's absense.