Report: Rams expected to be without Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib for Thursday matchup vs. Vikings

Sunday’s win over the Chargers may prove costly for the Rams, who lost both starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib to injury. (AP)

UPDATE: Rams expected to face Vikings without top Talib, Peters

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Rams will likely be without their top two cornerbacks for Thursday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Marcus Peters is day to day with a calf strain, but only has four days of rest between games.

Aqib Talib, meanwhile, suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and is likely to miss at least a month, according to the report.

Rams’ CB Aqib Talib suffered a high-ankle sprain Sunday that will sideline him at least one month, and Rams CB Marcus Peters strained his calf and is considered day to day, though with a Thursday night game this week, it will be tough for him to play, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2018





——————————————————————————————————————-

Sunday was another dominant performance from the Los Angeles Rams, who have looked like a juggernaut en route to a 3-0 start.

But their 35-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers came with a cost after starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib both left the game with lower leg injuries.

Report: Marcus Peters does not suffer Achilles injury

Peters had to be helped off the field in the second quarter with a right leg injury and was later ruled out after being listed as questionable to return. He was seen walking while wearing a plastic boot on his injured leg after the game.

Pro Football Talk reports that tests showed a calf strain, rather an an Achilles injury which was feared, and that he will undergo an MRI to determine the severity.

Report: Aqib Talib has sprained ankle

Aqib Talib hobbled off the field in the second half and was confirmed to have an ankle injury by head coach Sean McVay. Pro Football Talk reports that the injury is an ankle sprain and that further tests are needed to determine the severity.

Story Continues

Further details on their prognoses have not been reported, but losing either or both for an extended period of time would be a blow to the surging Rams.

Rams facing big matchup with Vikings on short rest

The Rams have a big matchup with the Minnesota Vikings Thursday night, leaving a short week for both players to recover.

The Vikings boast one of the league’s top receiving tandems in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs and will likely be primed for a good showing after Sunday’s stunning loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Related NFL video on Yahoo Sports



More from Yahoo Sports:

• Gronk reportedly threatened retirement if Patriots traded him to Lions

• OSU’s Haskins giving ‘Bama’s Tagovailoa a run for college’s top QB

• Timberwolves’ Towns reportedly gets supermax deal valued at $190M

• Tiger Woods wins first tournament since 2013

