Rams LB Kenny Young ejected for making contact with an official

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Kenny Young was forced to take an early exit in Week 2.

Young was ejected for making contact with a referee late in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. It appeared he hit the referee's hat, which jarred the referee's glasses.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey attempted to calm him down after the play. The play happened in the red zone. He was ejected, the team was issued a 10-yard penalty for the disqualification and the Colts' Zach Pascal received a 15-yard penalty on the play for taunting.

Aaron Donald had some words with teammate Kenny Young after a foolish penalty. pic.twitter.com/s8UQsAn06M — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 19, 2021

The incident happened after Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was hit in the backfield for a one-yard loss with around five minutes in the third. Near the outside of the scrum, Young began yelling at a referee and appeared to accidentally hit the ref's hat. The Colts were on the Rams' 3-yard line.

Indianapolis scored three plays later on an 8-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Pascal. They completed the two-point conversion that cut its deficit to 17-14 by the end of the third.

Rookie Ernest Jones stepped in for Young to finish the game.