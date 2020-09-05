Rams make final roster cuts, have one open spot to fill

Rams coach Sean McVay and his staff have trimmed the roster to 52 players, one below the NFL maximum. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

The Rams on Saturday announced nine more roster cuts as they moved closer to the league-mandated 53 players.

The Rams waived defensive linemen Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht and Jonah Williams, linebackers Clay Johnston, Natrez Patrick, Christian Rozeboom and Justin Lawler, defensive back Dont’e Deayon and quarterback Bryce Perkins.

Defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson was placed on non-injury reserve, leaving the Rams with 52 players and one open spot.

Coach Sean McVay said the Rams would peruse the waiver wire to potentially add a player. If there is no one of interest, they would promote a player from the practice squad, which will be announced Sunday.

“We’re open-minded to all options,” McVay told reporters during a videoconference, adding, “We always knew we’d have that spot to give with what we did with A’Shawn Robinson. We kind of had that in our back pocket to at least have one spot if there was someone we were interested in claiming.”

McVay said rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis, who has been sidelined because of an unspecified knee issue, will not play in the Sept. 13 opener against the Cowboys.

The Rams roster

Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, John Wolford

Running backs: Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones

Receivers: Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Josh Reynolds, Van Jefferson, Nsimba Webster, Trishton Jackson

Tight ends: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett, Johnny Mundt, Bryce Hopkins

Offensive linemen: Andrew Whitworth, Joe Noteboom, Austin Blythe, Austin Corbett, Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Tremayne Anchrum, Coleman Shelton

Defensive linemen: Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Morgan Fox, Eric Banks

Outside linebackers: Leonard Floyd, Samson Ebukam, Obo Okoronkwo, Terrell Lewis, Jachai Polite

Inside linebackers: Micah Kiser, Kenny Young, Troy Reeder

Cornerbacks: Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Darious Williams, David Long

Safeties: John Johnson, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott

Kicker: Samuel Sloman

Punter: Johnny Hekker

Long snapper: Jake McQuaide