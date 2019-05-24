Rams' Eric Weddle won't share any Ravens secrets

Eric Weddle won't be giving the Rams an extra leg up against the competition.

The former Ravens safety said he won't share Baltimore's secrets with his new coach, Sean McVay, ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup in November.

In fact, Weddle wouldn't even discuss certain plays from his three-year stint with the Ravens in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

"I can't give all our secrets away," Weddle said after he was asked about a specific Baltimore coverage last season. "Those are my guys, though. (I) could never turn back on my guys over there."

Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowl player, agreed to terms with the Rams on a two-year contract in the beginning of March.

The veteran, while praising McVay's ability to prepare, still remained loyal to the Ravens.

"Coach McVay knows what he's doing," he said. "He doesn't need much.

"What kind of man would I be if I rat out my guys that I played three years with?"

Weddle, 34, was so loyal that at one point he even said he wouldn't play for another team if the Ravens decided to go in another direction.

But, just days after getting cut, he was already fielding multiple offers. There were 11 different teams that reached out to Weddle before the Rams offered him a deal worth $10.5 million he couldn't pass up.

Weddle is entering his 12th NFL season after spending time with the Ravens and nine years with the Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2007 draft.

In Baltimore, he never missed a game while grabbing 220 tackles and one interception.



