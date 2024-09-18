Rams decide not to put WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve for now, hoping for a quick recovery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have elected not to put receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve with the hopes he could still recover from his ankle injury in a shorter time frame.

The Rams put offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and safety John Johnson on injured reserve Wednesday after both were injured in Los Angeles' blowout loss at Arizona.

But Kupp didn't join them — at least not right away.

The Super Bowl 56 MVP hurt his ankle in the second quarter against the Cardinals, but he won't need surgery. He is currently in a cast to minimize movement, but he has a chance to return before the mandatory four-game absence required by injured reserve. The Rams' bye week is also during that stretch.

Kupp going on injured reserve is “still a possibility,” head coach Sean McVay said.

“But there’s a chance just based on where our bye is ... that he could get back before those four games,” the coach added. ”We don’t necessarily need that (roster) spot, so because of the amount of injuries that we have, if there is a chance ... neither (Jackson or Johnson) would have ever been able to be back before that four games.”

Indeed, the Rams' injured reserve is getting uncomfortably crowded just two games into the season.

Teams are allowed to designate eight players to return from IR during the regular season, and the Rams' list already includes receiver Puka Nacua, cornerback Darious Williams and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom along with Jackson and Johnson.

Kupp is still expected to miss at least their next three games, depleting the Rams' offensive options for Matthew Stafford.

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press