Rams continue dominance of Cardinals with 20-12 victory

  • Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) makes a catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) makes a catch against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (7) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) after Ertz made a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Los Angeles Rams linebacker Justin Hollins (58) tackles Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) after Ertz made a catch during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) reacts after breaking up a pass attempt by the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson (20) reacts after breaking up a pass attempt by the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
  • Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
  • Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
DAVID BRANDT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards, Cam Akers and Cooper Kupp both scored touchdowns and the Los Angeles Rams used a stellar defensive effort to beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 on Sunday.

The Rams (2-1) continued their dominance in the series of NFC West rivals, winning 11 of the past 12 games dating to 2017, including last year's 34-11 win in the playoffs.

LA's offense had some good moments, but the win was largely due to its defense. Aaron Donald had a sack and two tackles for loss while Jalen Ramsey added two passes defended and a tackle for loss. The Rams gave up 365 total yards but limited the Cardinals to no touchdowns and four field goals.

Arizona's Kyler Murray was 37-of-58 passing for 314 yards. Marquise Brown caught 14 passes for 140 yards. The Cardinals have lost seven of nine games dating to last season.

The Cardinals (1-2) cut the deficit to 13-9 in the third quarter on Matt Prater's third field goal of the afternoon, this one from 49 yards.

But the Rams took control on the ensuing drive, with Akers shaking off multiple would-be tacklers to score on a 14-yard run for a 20-9 advantage. It capped an eight-play, 85-yard drive that included a big third-down conversion on 3rd-and-11 when Stafford evaded Arizona's pressure, spun and delivered a pass to Kupp.

Los Angeles pushed its lead to 10-0 in the first quarter when Kupp ran for a 20-yard touchdown. Kupp was in motion before the play and took a quick handoff from Stafford, which fooled most of the Cardinals defense and allowed the receiver room to sprint to the corner of the end zone.

While the Rams were building a 13-0 lead, the Cardinals had another slow start on offense. Arizona had just 14 yards rushing before the break and settled for two field goals, trailing 13-6 at halftime.

The Cardinals were coming off a thrilling 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders, clawing back into the game after falling behind 20-0 at halftime. The Rams beat the Falcons 31-27 last weekend.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Akers had some good moments, but also a bad one. He fumbled at the 1-yard line while trying to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter that would have put the Rams ahead 27-9.

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rams turned a blocked punt into an eventual field goal during the first quarter. Andy Lee’s punt was deflected by Michael Hoecht, and Los Angeles recovered at Arizona’s 35-yard line. Eight plays later, Matt Gay made a 22-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

INJURIES

Rams: RT Rob Havenstein was shaken up in the third quarter and left the game. ... CB Derion Kendrick was evaluated for a concussion.

Cardinals: WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) missed his third consecutive game. ... OL Justin Pugh (elbow) left in the second quarter but returned ... WR A.J. Green (knee) left in the second quarter and didn't return. ... DL Rashard Lawrence (hand) and LB Zaven Collins (shoulder) both left the game in the second half.

UP NEXT

Rams: Get an extra day off before traveling to face the 49ers on Monday, Oct. 3.

Cardinals: Travel to face the Panthers next Sunday.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

