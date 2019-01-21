Rams confirm they'll wear blue-and-yellow throwbacks for Super Bowl LIII

Not only will the strong majority of NFL fans be rooting for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, they’ll probably approve of the team’s fashion choices as well.

Sean McVay’s squad will be sporting its very popular throwback uniforms when it takes the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the New England Patriots in two weeks, the team announced after its win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship game.

Oh by the way… 🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019





This year’s Super Bowl will be a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, the game that vaulted Tom Brady to stardom against the “Greatest Show on Turf.”

For that game, the Rams wore their more plain blue and gold uniforms they still feature now. Perhaps it’s a good omen that this year, the team will instead be wearing the color scheme they sported during their win in Super Bowl XXXIV to end the 1999 season.

The Rams made the switch to their current scheme ahead of the 2000 season, but have frequently featured the blue-and-yellow throwbacks whenever the NFL allows them. If the Rams prevail in Atlanta, it might just be time to make those throwbacks their permanent uniform again.

Good things happened for the Rams the last time they wore blue and yellow during the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

