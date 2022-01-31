Rams come back to beat 49ers, advance to face Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Frank Schwab
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Francisco 49ers
    San Francisco 49ers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Matthew Stafford
    Matthew Stafford
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

San Francisco 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt might have had a Super Bowl trip in his hands. All he had to do was catch a Matthew Stafford pass thrown right to him. 

It's rare that a dropped interception ends up being the moment a game turns, but Tartt dropping a pass that hit him right in the hands was the turning point in the Los Angeles Rams' comeback win. They beat the 49ers 20-17 to win the NFC championship, coming back from a 10-point deficit to start the fourth quarter. 

The Rams' comeback was about more than one play. Give them credit for making plenty of big plays. Cooper Kupp in particular added to his unbelievable season with some massive plays. And the 49ers had plenty of chances after Tartt's drop to beat the Rams. But it was clear which play turned the game. 

Stafford threw a reckless pass down the middle of the field in the fourth quarter, and it sailed straight to Tartt. Tartt had nobody around him, the pass hit him in the hands, and he dropped it. On the next play Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 29-yard pass and the Rams got 15 more yards on a personal foul. That set up a game-tying field goal. The Rams got a stop after that, marched for a go-ahead field goal with 1:46 left, then picked off Jimmy Garoppolo's wild third-down pass as he was being sacked by Aaron Donald to win it. 

The Rams move on to Super Bowl LVI, where they'll play the Cincinnati Bengals. Their season was very close to being over on what would have been a bad Stafford interception. Instead, they'll stay in Los Angeles for a home Super Bowl. 

49ers grind out lead by halftime

The Rams had chances to go into halftime with a bigger lead. Stafford threw an interception on a pass into the end zone with the Rams in field-goal range. Cooper Kupp dropped a short pass that could have gone all the way to the end zone, and a few plays later Ben Skowronek misplayed a deep pass when he was wide open in the end zone. The Rams missed a field goal at the end of that drive. The 49ers took the ball after that missed field goal and drove for a field goal themselves as the first half ended. 

The 49ers led 10-7 at halftime and it didn't make much sense. The Rams outplayed them in the first half and didn't even have a lead to show for it. 

The 49ers had a huge sequence in the third quarter. On third-and-1 they took away a quick pass to Kupp in the flat and Stafford threw it away. On fourth-and-1 Stafford was stopped short on a quarterback sneak. The Rams challenged but there was no replay angle that showed Stafford got the yard he needed. 

On the next drive Jauan Jennings caught a third-and-10 pass short of the first down, and Jennings just bulled his way through Rams defenders to a first down. Georgie Kittle caught a touchdown later in the drive and the 49ers led 17-7. 

At that point, it looked like the 49ers' fantastic late-season surge and playoff run would lead to a Super Bowl trip. And it might have, had Tartt not dropped that interception. 

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game against the 49ers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFC championship game against the 49ers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Game tightens up in fourth quarter

The Rams were down 10 but far from done. Kupp scored his second touchdown of the game, with Stafford hitting the NFL's most productive receiver this season in the end zone for an 11-yard score on third down. Samuel was stopped on the 14-yard line on the ensuing kickoff return, and the 49ers were in a bit of a hole. They needed a long drive to stop the Rams' momentum. 

Garoppolo hit some big passes to Eli Mitchell and Samuel to get the Rams past midfield. The 49ers made a questionable decision to punt instead of going for it on fourth-and-2. Kyle Shanahan put his offense on the field after the Rams used their final challenge and timeout asking officials to review if Kyle Juszczyk fumbled on a third-down run, but they were just trying to draw the Rams offsides and punted after a delay of game penalty. Shanahan should have gone for it. It doesn't take a deep dive into analytics to come to that conclusion. Tartt's drop will be mentioned a lot, but don't forget Shanahan making a bad decision right before that. 

The Rams tied it on the field goal after Tartt's drop. The 49ers went three-and-out on their next drive and the Rams were in prime position to win. The Rams marched on a championship drive. A big Kupp catch for 25 yards on third-and-3 put the Rams at the 12-yard line. They were in field-goal position when the two-minute warning hit. Stafford was sacked on second down, and the Rams threw short to Kupp on third down, settling for the field goal and hoping their defense could get a stop. 

The 49ers got into the playoffs when Garoppolo led a huge game-tying drive in Week 18 at the Rams, leading to an overtime win. They needed another clutch drive, but on third-and-13 Garoppolo was about to be tackled by Donald and flung the ball wildly to avoid the sack. Travin Howard picked it off. That ended it. 

The Rams had a remarkable comeback, the second big comeback in the two conference championship games. They had some help, too. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Dissed: Olympic snowboarders still irked by secondary status

    ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — The wind-whipped ice pellets slammed against their faces and made their cheeks feel like frozen sandpaper. On another part of the mountain, the Alpine skiers had been sent back to their hotels, told the conditions were too dangerous for racing that day. But for the snowboarders, the contest was on. Four years later, that day at the Pyeongchang Olympics remains a source of bitter memories for the riders, including the gold medalist, Jamie Anderson. It was, in their opinion, a

  • Canucks officially hire Patrik Allvin as new GM

    Jim Rutherford is sticking with what's familiar, hiring a top Penguins scout.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Australian Open: Canada's Auger-Aliassime drops five-set heartbreaker to Medvedev

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev rallied from two sets down and saved a match point before beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (4), 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-5, 6-4 to move into the Australian Open semifinals. The U.S. Open champion’s bid to become the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title in the next major tournament is still on track after the 4-hour, 42-minute comeback victory. A six-minute delay in the third-set tiebreaker for the roof on Rod Laver Arena to be close

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank