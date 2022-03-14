Rams Coach Sean McVay and Fiancée Veronika Khomyn 'Proudly Stand with' Ukraine at Critics Choice Awards

Charmaine Patterson
·3 min read
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay
Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Sean McVay and his fiancée Veronika Khomyn shared a moving message amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to presenting the best picture award to The Power of the Dog at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams coach and Khomyn addressed the war in their speeches.

"Before we announce the nominees, we'd like to take a moment to talk about what's on all of our minds: Veronika's home country Ukraine," the Super Bowl-winning coach said.

Khomyn shared, "I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength. They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring. There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost."

RELATED: Michael Keaton Shouts Out 'Fellow Actor President Zelenskyy' At the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards

"Even in the darkest times, the human spirit endures," McVay continued. "There's a lot to be said for entertaining people, sometimes it's the only thing they've got. All of you in this room have so much to give with that entertainment that you can provide."

The couple met between 2011 and 2013 while he served as a coach for Washington's football team and she was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. They announced their engagement in June 2019.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Khomyn said Feb. 24, the day Russia invaded Ukraine, was "the hardest day I've ever experienced."

She added, "I don't know what I feel at this point…But it is anger, sadness, I feel disappointment in the rest of the world, and more than anything I feel guilt for not being able to be there with my family during this time."

RELATED VIDEO: As Russia's Invasion of Ukraine Continues, Citizens Around the World Still Manage to Uplift Each Other

"In the middle of the night, our city, like many other Ukrainian cities, woke up to emergency sirens, missiles explosions and military aircraft flying through. Our airport has been bombed and completely destroyed," Khomyn said. "This morning, my brother didn't get to go to school or go on a walk with our dog, my dad was unable to go to work or even take money out of the bank and my stepmom, who is a nurse at a local city hospital, is preparing to treat our wounded troops. My family is not fleeing Ukraine, because it is their home. Nor should they have to leave their homeland, their parents, brothers and sisters, just to be safe and have a better life."

She continued, "This is more than Russia invading our beautiful and independent Ukraine. This is a look into our tomorrow, into the world our children will grow up in, and the future of democracy."

She ended by thanking supporters and encouraging her followers to use their platforms to help Ukraine.

RELATED: Lady Gaga Cries During Halle Berry's Inspiring Critics Choice Awards Speech About Female Empowerment

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. More than a million Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says. The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia. Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

The Russian attack on Ukraine is an evolving story, with information changing quickly. Follow PEOPLE's complete coverage of the war here, including stories from citizens on the ground and ways to help.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tiffany Haddish Celebrates Ex-Boyfriend Common Turning 50 with Familiar Birthday Wish: 'Love!'

    Common and Tiffany Haddish broke up in November 2021 after more than a year of dating

  • Trump held a contest for small donors to have dinner with him, but no one won the prize, report says

    Former President Donald Trump offered small donors the chance to dine with him in New Orleans, but a winner wasn't selected, per The Washington Post.

  • Melanie Lynskey Thanks Husband Jason Ritter and Her 'Angel' Nanny in Critics Choice Speech

    The 27th annual Critics Choice Awards are airing on The CW and TBS

  • Yankees trade Gary Sanchez to Twins for Josh Donaldson in blockbuster move

    The Yankees remade their infield in one swoop as the Twins continue to drive the post-lockout trade market.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • 86-year-old Alberta man to compete in Masters World Cup

    An 86-year-old Exshaw, Alta., resident says he might be a little strange, but he's excited to be a part of an international cross-country skiing competition for the second time. Bill Hamilton and five other competitors in the 85 to 90 age range will be participating in the 2022 Masters World Cup at the Canmore Nordic Centre on Friday. "It's a privilege. It's rare," Hamilton said. "I won't worry about speed. If the technique is good, the speed will be there." It's actually not the first time Hami

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Report: Group of Russian NHLers couldn't agree on statement on Ukraine invasion

    According to TSN's Rick Westhead, a group of Russian NHL players decided not to release a joint statement on Ukraine after they couldn't agree on what to say.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Here are 3 upcoming Switch games for spring

    These games are coming to Switch in March and April.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Fighting Walleye to host Orange Wave Night hockey game to honour Indigenous teammates

    Hockey is meant to be inclusive for all. But it's no secret it hasn't always been that way for some athletes both on and off the ice. The sport is no stranger to racism and discrimination, and that's why the Kam River Fighting Walleye team is doing it's part to forge an inclusive environment for current and future players. On Saturday, the Junior A hockey team will hold its Orange Wave Night to honour their Indigenous players. The team, whose home arena is based just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., h

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Brian McKeever wins 15th career gold medal with victory in Para cross-country sprint

    Canada's Brian McKeever continued adding to his legendary Paralympic resumé on Wednesday, as he won gold in the men's visually impaired sprint cross-country event in China. The 42-year-old Canmore, Alta., native finished the race with a time of three minutes 19.5 seconds to edge American Jake Adicoff by 0.8 seconds, and Zebastian Modin, of Sweden, who claimed bronze with a time of 3:37.8. The medal is McKeever's 19th career medal, and 15th gold across six Games, dating back to Salt Lake City 200

  • Driver who caused deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash denied first bid to stay in Canada

    The former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been denied his first bid to stay in Canada. A senior communications advisor for Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) of Canada confirms that Jaskirat Singh Sidhu will now undergo an admissibility hearing. A lawyer for Sidhu sent paperwork to the Canada Border Services Agency in 2021 arguing that Sidhu should not be deported once his sentence has been served. Under federal law, a permanent resident convicted of a crime t