Rams coach McVay has faith in NFL season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is optimistic the NFL can proceed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 NFL season is scheduled to begin on September 10, despite all preseason games being cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Previously, McVay has been sceptical regarding training camp and the NFL season but the 34-year-old coach has faith in the campaign going ahead.

"I feel a lot better now, having a little bit more knowledge and understanding of – it's really about the risk mitigation, keeping our ecosystem clear," McVay said.

The Rams are scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL opener on September 13.

McVay added: "We're still going to play football. I think there's a better understanding of how we apply those risk mitigation practices.

"I made the comment about social distancing – we're not going to do that on the field, but in those meeting settings when you can do that and you're wearing your masks, those are the times that we're going to do that."

"Guys are chomping at the bit to get back and understand that that's going to be part of how we have a successful season – is guys successfully handling themselves in the right way with regards to the risk mitigation," McVay continued.

"We've always just talked about handling yourself in a professional manner outside the building for just good decision making and now that's an added part of it as we navigate through this."