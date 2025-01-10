Rams, Chargers impacted by deadly wildfires in LA area as they prepare for NFL playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams are attempting to focus on a playoff game amid multiple deadly wildfires that have scorched the Los Angeles area.

At least five fires were active in Los Angeles County, devastating more than 40 square miles across the region, according to Cal Fire. Tens of thousands of Los Angeles County residents have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday some members in the organization have been impacted by the fires, including a couple staff members who had their homes affected.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everybody that's been affected by these fires,” McVay said. “It's one of those deals that almost doesn't feel real, but it certainly is real to the people that are affected. Praying that as many people are okay. You just see the amount of people that are affected, it's one of those deals that, you know, it gives you perspective. So hopefully get this stuff under control. It's been a unique week. Unfortunately for us, there's been some people that have been affected — in regards to power outages (and) recommended evacuation. A couple of our staff members did have their homes affected. But fortunately, to my knowledge, nobody has been injured and you know for that we're grateful.”

A few hours after McVay spoke to reporters, the NFL officially moved the Rams' wild-card playoff game versus the Minnesota Vikings to Glendale, Arizona.

"In the interest of public safety, Monday’s Vikings-Rams Wild Card game has been moved from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, the NFL announced today," the NFL said in a statement. "The decision was made in consultation with public officials, the participating clubs and the NFLPA."

Before the NFL's announcement, the Rams were operating under the assumption the playoff game will would place at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. However, the team had to cancel post-practice media availability to let players get home as new wildfire broke out in West Hills, which is near the team's practice facility in Woodland Hills.

"Every time we suit up, we're the Los Angeles Rams. We play for the people in this community, the people that support us, and this week will be another example of that,” Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Hopefully it’ll be a great escape for people who’ve been going through a lot of tough times here the last couple days.”

Glendale's State Farm Stadium is approximately 385 miles from Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

The Los Angeles Chargers adjusted their practice schedule this week to limit outdoor exposure for players and staff ahead of their road playoff contest versus the Houston Texans. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Wednesday that Chargers wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal had an "intense night" as his Calabasas home was impacted by the fires.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings postponed their hockey game versus the Calgary Flames. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers postponed their game against the Charlotte Hornets. According to reports, Lakers head coach JJ Redick lost his home in the raging wildfires that have impacted the Los Angeles area.

