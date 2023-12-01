Rams-Browns matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

Coach Sean McVay is hoping his Rams can extend their winning streak to three. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down how the Rams (5-6) and Cleveland Browns (7-4) match up heading into their game Sunday at 1:25 p.m. The game will be televised on Fox.

When Rams have the ball

The Rams need Cooper Kupp back in form if they hope to make a run for a playoff spot. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said he is not fully recovered from a right-thumb injury he suffered a month ago in Dallas but he looked sharp last Sunday in a 37-14 win over Arizona, passing for four touchdowns with one interception. Running back Kyren Williams will be hard-pressed to repeat his performance against the Cardinals, which earned him NFC player of the week honors. Williams rushed for 143 yards and caught six passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Royce Freeman also of late has been highly productive, rushing for 77 yards against the Cardinals. Coach Sean McVay called for numerous screen passes against the Cardinals and also reintroduced tight end Tyler Higbee to the passing game. Higbee caught two touchdown passes. Although Tutu Atwell has been an effective deep threat the last two games, McVay is still trying to find ways for receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to recapture the productivity they combined for in Weeks 5 and 6. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz knows Stafford well. He was the head coach of the Detroit Lions for Stafford’s first five NFL seasons. Ends Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith are standouts for a defense that ranks among the NFL’s best. Cornerback Denzel Ward has been ruled out (shoulder).

When Browns have the ball

Joe Flacco has not been with the Cleveland Browns long but it appears he could start against the Rams on Sunday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

This looked like a tougher game for the Rams when the schedule was released but with quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the season with a shoulder injury and Dorian Thompson-Robinson out Sunday because of a concussion, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski signed veteran Joe Flacco as an alternative to P.J. Walker. Flacco, 38, has an impressive resumé from early in his career with the Baltimore Ravens, but you can be certain that Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald is eager for a quarterback with no mobility to be under center. Jerome Ford has rushed for 628 yards and three touchdowns, and also has scored twice on pass plays. Kareem Hunt, who has scored six touchdowns, is nursing a groin injury. Tight end David Njoku has a team-best 51 catches, receiver Amari Cooper 47. Both have two touchdowns. The Rams gave up early touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks and the Cardinals before clamping down. Rookie edge rusher Byron Young has five sacks, rookie tackle Kobie Turner four. Linebacker Michael Hoecht is questionable because of a knee injury but is expected to play. Safety John Johnson, who played the last two seasons for the Browns, has played his way into a starting role.

When they kick

Rams kicker Lucas Havrisik aims to regain consistency after making a 24-yard field goal but missing a 50-yard attempt and an extra-point attempt against the Cardinals. Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins has made 28 of 31 field-goal attempts, including all seven from 50 yards or longer. Corey Bojorquez averages 50.4 yards per punt.

By the numbers

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Browns defense is a marquee unit, but the Rams offense appears to be coming together and the defense has played well the last two games. The Rams’ win streak will grow to three. RAMS 27, BROWNS 17

