Rams aren't the only NFC West team making big moves ahead of the NFL draft

The Rams’ trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford was not the only blockbuster move by an NFC West team this offseason.

The Arizona Cardinals signed three-time NFL defensive player of the year J.J. Watt. The San Francisco 49ers traded up so they can make the third pick in the NFL draft, which starts Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks did not complete the deal, but reportedly flirted with parting ways with quarterback Russell Wilson.

So which team is set up best entering the draft?

Along with trading Jared Goff and two future first-round picks for Stafford, the Rams re-signed edge rusher Leonard Floyd. They also signed veteran receiver DeSean Jackson and retained cornerback Darious Williams.

Coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead expect those moves will help the Rams win the division, a feat they have not accomplished since 2018, when they advanced to the Super Bowl. In 2019, the 49ers won the division and played in the Super Bowl. The Seahawks won the division last season.

The Rams, who finished 10-6 last year, go into the draft without a first-round pick for the fifth consecutive year. Their six picks include No. 57 in the second round, No. 88 and No. 103 in the third, No. 141 in the fourth, No. 209 in the sixth and No. 252 in the seventh.

A look at the other teams in the NFC West:

Arizona Cardinals

2020 record: 8-8. 2021 draft picks: Nos. 16 (1st), 49 (2nd), 160 (5th), 243 (7th), 247 (7th).

Watt and Rams star Aaron Donald both have won defensive player of the year three times. In discussing Watt’s potential impact, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury cited Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

“ J.J. Watt has the type of presence that you don’t want to let him down,” Kingsbury told reporters. “You saw and you’ve heard some of those quotes come out of Tampa with Tom, and guys just don’t want to let that type of player with that type of work ethic, and that type of legend — they don’t want to let him down.”

The Cardinals also signed receiver A.J. Green and running back James Conner and traded for center Rodney Hudson, bolstering an offense that includes Pro Bowlers in quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. They signed cornerback Malcolm Butler, edge rusher Markus Golden and kicker Matt Prater.

San Francisco 49ers

2020 record: 6-10. 2021 draft picks: Nos. 3 (1st), 43 (2nd), 102 (3rd), 117 (4th), 155 (5th), 172 (5th), 180 (5th), 194 (6th), 230 (7th).

Just as the Rams moved on from Goff, the 49ers appear to be moving on from the oft-injured Jimmy Garoppolo. In March, three days after re-signing left tackle Trent Williams, they sent two future first-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up nine spots and, ostensibly, draft a quarterback.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last month that he was sure “Jimmy was a little pissed off from it, just like I would be too,” but that “the more mad Jimmy gets, usually the better he gets.”

On Monday, Shanahan was asked if he could guarantee Garoppolo would be on the roster Sunday.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday,” Shanahan told reporters.

The 49ers signed former Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, center Alex Mack and receiver Mohamed Sanu. They re-signed fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerbacks Jason Verrett, K’Waun Williams and Emmanuel Moseley and safety Jaquiski Tartt.

Seattle Seahawks

2020 record: 12-4. 2021 draft picks: Nos. 56 (2ND), 129 (4TH), 250 (7TH).

The Seahawks invested heavily in former Rams personnel. They hired Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator, Andy Dickerson as run-game coordinator and signed tight end Gerald Everett.

The Seahawks re-signed running back Chris Carson and defensive end Carlos Dunlap, traded for guard Gabe Jackson and signed edge-rusher Aldon Smith.

But Wilson remains the key player — and possible flashpoint— for the Seahawks.

“He's a guy that any time in any situation in the game when I've been on the opposite side of the ball, you peek up and say 'Man, this guy can explode and create a game-winning play,’ ” Waldron said.

