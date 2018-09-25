Rams' offense, now an established machine, built to punish struggling NFC

The Rams came into the 2018 NFL season with a lot of hype. Still undefeated after three games, they have managed to exceed expectations.

With their comfortable, 35-23 win over the Chargers on Sunday, the Rams actually saw their average margin of victory drop down to 22 points. They were right on their mark of average points scored per game (34), better than their league-leading mark of 29.9 last season. The number so far this year could be even higher. LA through three games has left points on the table because of a few turnovers and, with its upgraded defense shutting down opponents, the lack of a need to keep scoring.

In coach Sean McVay's first season last year, the Rams were a revelation. Now they are an established machine. With the uncertain injury status of two of their new, key defensive pieces, starting cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib, the Rams should be up to the task of pouring it on even more offensively.

WATCH: Rams impose will on Chargers

Third-year quarterback Jared Goff is in the zone as a distributor in this offense. His three-touchdown performance against the Chargers was his second straight 354-yard passing game, and his uncanny chemistry with wide receivers Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp has only gotten stronger. Those two receivers, interchangeable on third downs and in the red zone, are also capable of delivering big plays downfield.

The gravy in the passing game is receiver Brandin Cooks, a versatile upgrade over Sammy Watkins and a matchup nightmare with his speed and quickness. He can both outrun a defender to stretch the field and take the shortest of flip passes to the house after the catch. As crazy as it sounds, the Saints and Patriots couldn't get as much out of Cooks as the Rams are getting this season. That's why they paid a premium to both trade for him and sign him to an extension.

Story Continues

Cooks can lineup everywhere, too, and his game complements what Woods and Kupp do to a tee. The Rams also have incorporated tight end Tyler Higbee more in the game plan. Second tight end Gerald Everett is capable of adding another wrinkle with his athleticism.

The best thing about all that: The passing-game elements are not what Rams opponents are looking to take away first.





In Week 3, the Chargers did their best to load the box and slow down running back Todd Gurley, and they got a break in forcing an early fumble. Gurley did score on a goal-line carry in the first quarter, but the Rams did not force the issue. Instead, they let him play the closer role in the fourth quarter. By the end of the game, he had produced a ho-hum 156 yards on 28 touches.

The Chargers game resembled how the Rams ripped the Raiders and Cardinals in the first two weeks, only with slight alterations on who got the biggest yardage and the touchdowns.

MORE: Full Rams vs. Chargers stats

This offense is generating natural comparisons to the days of The Greatest Show On Turf, but it's a little different. In an era in which a ton of quarterbacks and complete running backs help teams put up massive offensive numbers, McVay's team still stands out with its methodical precision.

In this system, not much can throw off Goff, and no opponent is capable of totally taking away Gurley. Given the current landscape of the NFC, no defense among the supposed other contenders has the answers to the Rams' execution. The Eagles don't have the depth to match the Rams' multiplicity. The Saints, Falcons and Panthers have sprung leaks in aspects of their defenses, and the surprise leader in the NFC South, the Bucs, can't stop much of anything. The same goes for the Packers.

In theory, the Vikings could pose problems with their defensive talent. But they looked rather ordinary against the Bills' limited offense in Sunday's 27-6 loss at home.

Those Vikings will visit the Rams on Thursday night. QB Kirk Cousins will be motivated after the Buffalo debacle, and the likely lack of Peters and Talib will be a break for Minnesota's receivers. But even after their corners went down Sunday and the Chargers' offense became more energized and productive, the Rams shifted their offense to another gear, erased any chance of a comeback and finished with 521 yards. That kind of offense — playing keep-away while extending a lead — also can serve as the best defense.

WATCH: Every NFL touchdown from Week 3

Still on LA's schedule are NFC powers in Minnesota, New Orleans, Green Bay and Philadelphia, with high-flying Kansas City as the biggest AFC test in between. Those teams carry plenty of firepower, but unlike the Rams, they all have at least one deficiency.

The only two things that will stop the Rams are unforced mistakes and injuries. They also face the fact that none of the six teams in NFL history that have averaged 34 or more points in a season ended up winning the Super Bowl. Per Bovada, the Rams entered Week 3 as 13/2 co-favorites to win Super Bowl 53, tied with the Patriots. They were 10/2 favorites to win the NFC championship, ahead of the Vikings.

With New England and Minnesota losing Sunday, there will be more separation for LA in Week 4. And with that offense, the Rams are in position to keep pulling away.