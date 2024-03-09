Rams add former Eagles, Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to Sean McVay's coaching staff

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL defensive coordinator Sean Desai joined the Los Angeles Rams' coaching staff as a senior assistant on Friday.

The 40-year-old Desai was the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator last season, replacing Jonathan Gannon. Desai lost play-calling responsibilities to Matt Patricia last December during the Eagles' late-season freefall, and he was fired by Nick Sirianni after their opening-round playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

Desai was the Seattle Seahawks' associate head coach in 2022. He spent the previous nine years on the Chicago Bears' staff, serving as their defensive coordinator in 2021.

The Rams also hired veteran coach Jerry Schluplinski as a senior assistant. Schluplinski was the Raiders' tight ends coach last season, and he won three Super Bowl rings during a six-year stint on the New England Patriots' coaching staff.

Desai and Schluplinski are the eighth and ninth new coaches added by the Rams, who have had extensive staff turnover in nearly every season of Sean McVay's seven-year tenure.

Desai will be an asset to Chris Shula, the longtime linebackers coach promoted to replace new Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris as the Rams' defensive coordinator.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

The Associated Press