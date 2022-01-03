Rams' 20-19 victory over Baltimore Ravens by the numbers

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp runs with the ball during a win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He set a Rams record for most yards receiving in a season. (Terrance Williams / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 20-19 road win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday:

1,829

Yards receiving for Cooper Kupp this season, a Rams record that eclipses the 1,781 by Isaac Bruce in 1995.

12

Consecutive games Kupp has at least 90 yards receiving, the longest NFL streak since 1950. Against Baltimore, Kupp had six catches for 95 yards and his 15th touchdown reception.

4

Pick-sixes thrown by Matthew Stafford this season to tie a Rams record — Kurt Warner in 2000 and Austin Davis in 2014. The Ravens scored their first touchdown on a 17-yard interception return.

5

Games in which Stafford committed at least two turnovers this season. He fumbled and had two passes intercepted by the Ravens.

15

Passes Stafford had intercepted this season, his most in a season since 2018 (19).

5

Consecutive losses for the Ravens, their longest skid since Weeks 7-17 in 2007, the season before coach John Harbaugh was hired.

Summary

RAMS 0 7 0 13 — 20



Baltimore 7 6 3 3 — 19

First Quarter

Baltimore — Clark 17 interception return (Tucker kick), 1:58. Baltimore 7, RAMS 0.

Second Quarter

Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 22, 3:41. Drive: 15 plays, 91 yards, 9:00. Key plays: Clark 0 interception return to Baltimore 4, Huntley 9 pass to Bateman on 3rd-and-5, Huntley 18 pass to Andrews, Huntley 33 pass to Andrews, Freeman 1 run on 3rd-and-2, Huntley 15 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 10, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Kupp 18 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :55. Drive: 3 plays, 29 yards, 00:34. Key plays: Fuller 34 interception return to Baltimore 29, Stafford 11 pass to Michel. Baltimore 10, RAMS 7.

Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 46, :02. Drive: 9 plays, 51 yards, 00:53. Key plays: Duvernay kick return to Baltimore 21, Huntley 17 run, Huntley 14 pass to Bateman, Huntley 15 pass to Andrews, Huntley 11 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 13, RAMS 7.

Third Quarter

Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 46, 4:42. Drive: 14 plays, 52 yards, 6:23. Key plays: Huntley 4 pass to M.Brown on 3rd-and-3, Freeman 12 run, Huntley 15 pass to Andrews, Huntley 3 run on 3rd-and-4, Huntley 2 run on 4th-and-1. Baltimore 16, RAMS 7.

Fourth Quarter

RAMS — Michel 1 run (Gay kick), 12:09. Drive: 7 plays, 55 yards, 3:48. Key plays: Michel 11 run, Stafford 21 pass to Kupp. Baltimore 16, RAMS 14.

Baltimore — Field goal Tucker 34, 4:30. Drive: 12 plays, 59 yards, 7:39. Key plays: Freeman 32 run, Huntley 11 pass to M.Brown, L.Murray 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 19, RAMS 14.

RAMS — Beckham 7 pass from Stafford (pass failed), :57. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:33. Key plays: Stafford 15 pass to Higbee, Stafford 24 pass to Kupp, Stafford 15 pass to Skowronek, Stafford 5 pass to Beckham on 4th-and-5. RAMS 20, Baltimore 19.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: RAMS, Michel 19-74, Stafford 1-(minus 1). BALTIMORE, Freeman 14-76, Huntley 6-54, L.Murray 11-31, Duvernay 1-4.

PASSING: RAMS, Stafford 26-35-2-309. BALTIMORE, Huntley 20-32-1-197.

RECEIVING: RAMS, Kupp 6-95, Higbee 6-69, Beckham 5-39, Jefferson 4-63, Michel 3-25, Skowronek 2-18. BALTIMORE, Bateman 7-58, Andrews 6-89, Brown 3-28, Duvernay 2-19, Boyle 1-2, Freeman 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 1-18. BALTIMORE, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: RAMS, Powell 1-18. BALTIMORE, Duvernay 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: RAMS, Reeder 6-4-1, Rapp 5-1-0, Miller 5-0-2, Floyd 4-3-.5, Robinson 4-2-1, Fuller 4-2-0, D.Williams 4-1-0, Donald 3-2-.5, Howard 3-2-0, Deayon 3-0-0, Scott 3-0-0, Gaines 2-1-0, Long 2-0-0, Ramsey 2-0-0, Beckham 1-0-0, Hollins 1-0-0, Copeland 0-1-0. BALTIMORE, Young 7-2-0, Bynes 4-3-0, Clark 4-3-0, Campbell 4-0-0, Smith 3-1-0, Stone 3-0-0, Seymour 2-3-0, Bowser 2-0-1, Stephens 2-0-0, Houston 1-1-0, Jefferson 1-1-0, Ferguson 1-0-0, Madubuike 1-0-0, Mekari 1-0-0, Queen 1-0-0, B.Williams 1-0-0, B.Washington 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: RAMS, Fuller 1-34. BALTIMORE, Clark 2-17.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Gay 56.

Officials — Referee Bill Vinovich, Ump Tony Michalek, HL Patrick Holt, LJ Mark Perlman, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Jimmy Buchanan, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mark Butterworth.

Attendance — 70,328.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.