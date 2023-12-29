‘Rampage’ Jackson opens up about crying when Dan Henderson knocked out Michael Bisping at UFC 100

Quinton Jackson’s first tears over an MMA fight had nothing to do with one of his own.

While it might be hard to picture “Rampage” crying, he revealed that he got emotional when a former teammate was on the receiving end of one of the most brutal knockouts in UFC history.

Jackson was referring to Michael Bisping getting knocked out by Dan Henderson at UFC 100, where “Hendo” landed a massive overhand right that knocked Bisping out cold. Jackson recounted the story to Henderson himself, who was recently a guest on his Jaxxon Podcast.

“I never cried, but me and Bisping, we was like brothers, especially back then,” Jackson said. “We’re not as close as now because some bullsh*t happened between our managers. Me, (Cheick) Kongo, and Bisping we were all like brothers.

“I never cried when I got knocked out, but when Bisping got knocked out the one time – it was him (points at Henderson). I cried in the locker room. He got knocked out that bad. I felt really bad. I’m almost ashamed to say it. I never cry. Some of my family members die, and I don’t cry.”

Jackson explains why he got so emotional.

“I felt like, at the time, maybe I didn’t help him good enough in training or something,” Jackson said. “It was something like that, and I just felt bad for him. I remember crying in the locker room like, ‘What the f*ck is wrong with me? Why am I crying?’ I never cry. It’s weird.”

Bisping got to exact his revenge seven years later when he ran things back with Henderson in his first title defense as middleweight champion at UFC 204. Bisping was dropped multiple times but managed to weather the storm and outlast Henderson for the unanimous decision win.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie