Ramos: Spain showed their face in Germany fightback

Sergio Ramos was heartened by Spain's fighting spirit and the performances of their young debutants in the dramatic 1-1 draw against Germany in League A, Group 4 of the Nations League.

Timo Werner crowned a wonderful team move early in the second half to put Joachim Low's Germany in front and their lead might have been greater but for a fine showing from Spain goalkeeper David de Gea in Stuttgart on Thursday.

Spain also had their chances, the last of which fell to Jose Gaya – the Valencia full-back who made no mistake after popping up inside the opposition box in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

After witnessing the type of goal the Real Madrid captain has become something of a specialist in for his club, Spain skipper Ramos told reporters: "In the end, hope is the last thing that is lost.

"This is a team with faith, very hungry. The victory would have been unfair for them and we fought to the end.

"The team has shown its face after a great physical demand. We have gone desperately, but with order, with faith and with a hunger to get the draw."

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati came on at half-time to become Spain's second youngest full international of all time behind Angel Zubieta.

Mikel Merino also won his first cap from the bench, while fellow debutant Ferran Torres completed the full match and his cross led to the equaliser.

"In general, the debutants have been very good," Ramos, Spain's all-time record appearance maker, added.

"They are daring, hungry, eager. They are no longer promises, they are realities – people with heart and hunger, who push us and will be good for us.

"I'm happy for their debuts and that they did not take a defeat."