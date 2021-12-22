Ramos sent off as Icardi salvages a draw for PSG at Lorient

Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain scrambled a last gasp draw at second-from-bottom Lorient on Wednesday night after the Spanish hard-man defender Sergio Ramos was dismissed.

The league leaders were trailing 1-0 at the Stade du Moustoir when star summer signing Ramos was sent off in the 85th minute for his second bookable offence on only his second appearance for PSG since arriving from Real Madrid.

Nevertheless Mauro Icardi headed home Achraf Hakimi's cross from the right in stoppage time to cancel out Thomas Monconduit's first-half strike.

The beleaguered Bretons looked to be on course for only their fourth win of the campaign when Ramos was given his marching orders.

But Icardi's late strike saved his and PSG's blushes and left Christophe Pelissier's side in the relegation dogfight on 16 points after 19 games.

Nice moved into second -13 points behind PSG's tally of 46 points - after coming from behind to subdue Lens 2-1 at the Allianz Riviera.

Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga's opener for the visitors in the first-half before Pablo Rosario emerged as the hometown hero.

Comeback

The Netherlands international set up Mario Lemina for the equaliser in the 63rd minute and 16 minutes later he was the provider for compatriot Justin Kluivert.

Marseille dropped to third following a fractious 1-1 draw with Reims at the Vélodrome. Both sides finished depleted.

Only six minutes after coming on for Gerson and with Marseille trailing to Hugo Ekitike's strike in the 75th minute, Marseille's Ahmadou Bamba Dieng was given a straight red for a crude challenge on Thomas Foket.

In stoppage time, Reims coach Oscar Garcia was shown a red card for his tirade of abuse after referee Francois Letexier awarded a penalty to Marseille for Andrew Gravillon's challenge on Dimitri Payet.

After Payet had converted the spot kick, Gravillon continued the complaints and was shown a second yellow card and dismissed. Eight other men were booked.

"We were so close," Reims skipper Yunis Abdelhamid told Prime Video. "We played a good match but we shot ourselves in the foot right at the end. We could have won."

Rennes dropped to fourth following their 2-1 defeat at Monaco while Montpellier moved up to fifth after sweeping past Angers 4-1.