Ramona Singer gets shamed by 'RHONY' castmates: 'It's not about wearing a mask you f***ing idiot'

Part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion aired Thursday night, and was as dramatic as Bravo fans hoped it would be as the housewives dragged Ramona Singer for her lack of responsibility during quarantine – bragging about traveling and living the life of luxury on social media and not wearing a mask – while Ramona acted, well, like Ramona.

"I don't even care if you don't wear a mask," Leah McSweeney told Ramona. "I don't even care about that. It was more about the total lack of empathy of how many people are suffering in this country and the world."

Back in June, Dorinda Medley roasted Ramona for attending a party in the Hamptons hosted by Donald Trump Jr., because it was later revealed that Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle had tested positive for COVID-19 following the party. However, Ramona claimed she was fine because, one month before the party, she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, but was no longer sick. Ramona assumed she had the coronavirus in February, when she thought she just had a sinus infection and Lyme disease. Therefore, according to Ramona, by the time she attended the party, she was no longer in danger to herself or others.

While Ramona defended her actions saying she only went to the after party, which was held outdoors and was social-distanced, Dorinda stated, "But you're not supposed to be in places where you gather. There are rules and regulations that we are meant to follow. Not just out of respect for ourselves, but respect for others."

Ramona then began to repeatedly shout, "I don't have the virus. I don't have the virus. I don't have the virus."

In fact, continuously repeating statements was a theme for Ramona, who then began to shout, "I don't wear a mask on the ocean. I don't wear a mask on the ocean. I don't wear a mask on the ocean."

Not only did Ramona's castmates begin to get frustrated, but host Andy Cohen got irritated as well and, in order to ring the ladies in, the host had to scream at the top of his lungs: "Stop. Shut up!"

As you could imagine, we can't wait for part two of the RHONY reunion next week.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

