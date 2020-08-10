Ramón Laureano on Astros coach who sparked brawl: 'I regret charging him because he's a loser'

The fightin’ words just keep on coming between the Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros, or more specifically A’s outfielder Ramón Laureano and Astros hitting coach Alex Cintrón.

A day after Laureano charged the Astros dugout after being taunted by Cintrón, the A’s outfielder maintains that Cintron said something vile about his mother, but also said he regrets charging the dugout.

"I regret charging him because he's a loser," Laureano told ESPN’s Jeff Passan. "[A suspension] is understandable, but I hope it's not that many games.”

Hot damn! Laureano told Passan that Cintrón "said in Spanish something you don't say about my mother." Cintrón, meanwhile, has not spoken publicly about his side of the story, but ESPN is reporting that Cintrón denies talking about Laureano’s mother.

Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday that he met with Cintrón and he was “remorseful,” according to Chander Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics charges towards the Houston Astros dugout after he was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on Sunday. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) More

The question now is what sorts of suspensions are coming for the two of them. Both will certainly be punished by the league, as MLB has made clear it does not want benches-clearing behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to ESPN, Cintrón “stands to receive a significantly lengthier ban” because he is a coach. The league has already set a pretty high precedent by suspending Joe Kelly of the Dodgers for his role in a benches-clearing argument with the Astros. Kelly threw near the heads of two Astros hitters and then taunted Carlos Correa and received an eight-game suspension.

