RAMM Pharma Completes Acquisition of Canapar Corp.

Further to its news releases dated May 12 and June 14, 2021, RAMM Pharma Corp. (including its wholly owned subsidiaries, the "Company" or "RAMM") (CSE: RAMM), a leader in plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other cannabis-based products, is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its previously announced acquisition of Canapar Corp. ("Canapar"). Pursuant to the terms of the acquisition, RAMM acquired of all the common shares of Canapar ("Canapar Shares") that the Company did not previously own (including Canapar Shares issuable upon the conversion of outstanding promissory notes of Canapar and Canapar Shares issuable upon the exercise of vested stock options of Canapar) in exchange for an aggregate of 21,778,752 common shares of RAMM at a deemed value of $1.20 per RAMM Share ("RAMM Shares") for a total purchase price of approximately $26.1 million (the "Transaction").



Based in Italy, Canapar is positioned to become one of Europe's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies. Canapar's state-of-the-art extraction facility is the largest in Europe and has been custom designed to produce active compounds to be used in high-quality pharmaceutical, wellness and cosmetic products from its 1,000-hectare organic hemp production and processing platform. The strategic acquisition is expected to further enhance RAMM and Canapar's ability to capitalize on the rapidly expanding European and global cannabis markets, provide additional distribution opportunities for RAMM's portfolio of internationally registered cannabis-based products, and leverage Canapar's significant investment in its vertically integrated operation to provide economies of scale and supply chain control.

RAMM initially acquired a 49% stake in Canapar in December 2020 from RIV Capital Corporation (“RIV”) (formerly Canopy Rivers Inc.) and invested $3 million in Canapar through a convertible note in January 2021. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, RAMM will also issue to RIV approximately 2,105,263 RAMM Shares which RIV was entitled to receive as contingent consideration for sale of the Canapar Shares to RAMM in December 2020.

“The acquisition of Canapar will be transformational to RAMM’s business and our entry into the European market where we see tremendous potential. We look forward to welcoming Canapar’s expertise to our team and realizing the full potential of the combined business,” stated Jack Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of RAMM.

“This is a major milestone in RAMM’s international growth and I am very excited to be joining the team. We are working diligently to integrate the combined business units and leverage their respective expertise and intellectual property,” stated Sergio Martinez, Vice-President and Director of RAMM.

Strategic Highlights of the Transaction

Transformational acquisition to enter the European cannabis market and introduce RAMM's best-in-class cannabinoid pharmaceutical and other product formulations to a population of over 750 million people.

Canapar is Europe's first fully integrated CBD (cannabidiol) company with approximately $35-million invested to date and is positioned to become one of Europe's largest CBD extraction companies with commercial sales commencing in the coming months.

Significant Canapar supply contracts in place including a five-year agreement for 38.5 million euros (7.7 million euros per year) with a leading ingredient company for full spectrum CBD oil. Additional contracts being actively pursued and negotiated.

Multiple source business-to-business and business-to-consumer revenue strategy in place to establish Canapar as a leading European supplier of high-margin CBD, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and wellness products. To date, Canapar has commercialized a full line of wellness products (35 SKUs) under its house brand Marishanti and has opened two Marishanti branded retail stores.

Canapar is led by a globally renowned team with extensive entrepreneurial and leadership experience in pharmaceutical licensing, the development and commercialization of consumer products, deep industry relationships, as well as distinguished scientific and agricultural and expertise.

Canapar's extraction facility is designed to meet EU-GMP (European Union-good manufacturing practice) and AIFA (Italian Medicine Agency) standards, with certification expected in 2022. As the largest pharma-grade extraction facility in Europe, with 450,000-kilogram biomass extraction capacity and approximately 10,000 kg CBD (based on 3% biomass) production capacity annually, industry-leading production costs to be realized.

Strategically located in Italy, one of the strongest European cannabis markets, and the European country with the most progressive regulatory framework for hemp cultivation and CBD extraction. Made in Europe production is protected from tariffs and EU protectionist measures.

The combined entity has a strong financial position with net working capital of approximately $27.8 million, including $20.2 million of cash and no debt at April 30, 2021. Canapar’s total assets were approximately $27 million as at December 31, 2020 and approximately $8 million in debt, including the convertible promissory notes, which were converted into equity of RAMM as part of the Transaction.

Management and Director Appointments

On closing of the Transaction, Sergio Martines, the former Chief Executive Officer of Canapar, was appointed to the board of directors of RAMM such that the four-member board of RAMM now consists of: Jack Burnett (Chairman), Daniel Augereau, Eric Klein, and Sergio Martines. Mr. Martines was also appointed as Vice-President of the Company.

About the European Cannabis Market

Europe represents one of the largest potential cannabis markets globally. The Europe cannabis market is currently valued at US$3.5 billion and expected to reach US$37 billion by 2027 with an anticipated CAGR of 29.6% from 2020 to 2027 (ResearchAndMarkets.com, 2020). European countries are experiencing a transformation in the regulations for marketing cannabis and related products, facilitating easier cultivation, processing, and trade of the cannabis-derived products across this region.

About Canapar Corp.

Canapar with its wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe is an Italy-based manufacturer and processor of CBD oil, distillates and isolates, which are increasingly used as an input into new commercial products in the health and wellness industries. Canapar had secured more than 1,000 hectares of hemp through its outsource farming model and entered into an academic partnership with the University of Catania’s Department of Agriculture. Canapar is also advancing its CBD extraction and processing capabilities through its new facility and is expecting to transform 450 metric tons of hemp biomass annually into CBD isolates and derivative products for distribution in Europe following the commissioning of its extraction machinery. With demand for products that contain natural active ingredients derived from plant extracts increasing significantly, Canapar plans on developing CBD-infused cosmetics, skincare, and beauty products for the Italian cosmetics market, which is the fourth largest such market in Europe, as well as the global market, which provides strong demand for “Made in Italy” brands.

A video overview of Canapar's operations can be found on-line, and additional information about Canapar and can be found on its website at https://www.canapar.com/ .

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

Led by renowned cannabis industry experts and backed by successful pioneers in the cannabis sector, RAMM is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other cannabis-based products. Founded in 1988 in Montevideo, Uruguay, the Company is a well established pharmaceutical and medical product business that has developed medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products. The Company currently has multiple approved and registered products that have been authorized for sale in Uruguay and compassionate use in several Latin American countries, as well as a pipeline of new products in various stages of approval and development produced in the Company’s state of the art Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certified cannabis formulation facility. Further to its industry leading activities in the cannabis sector, the Company operates a successful pharmaceutical, cosmetic and nutraceutical product development and medical services business which has been servicing the local market for 30 years.

RAMM Pharma Corp. includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediser SA and RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.RAMMpharma.com .

