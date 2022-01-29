Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ About Bulletproof Vest Inventor Heads to Showtime

Brian Welk
·2 min read
Sundance

Showtime Documentary Films has acquired the rights to “2nd Chance” out of Sundance, Ramin Bahrani’s documentary about the inventor of the bulletproof vest.

Bahrani’s film, his documentary feature debut, tracks the life of Richard Davis, who shot himself 192 times in demonstration of his invention’s safety. Showtime is planning a theatrical release of “2nd Chance” followed by a premiere on the network later this year heading into awards season.

Bahrani grapples with the pursuit of the American Dream, as he has done in many of his films, by juxtaposing the complexities of one man’s supposed virtue while speaking to the nature of power and impunity in America.

“2nd Chance” is written, directed and produced by Bahrani. Daniel Turcan and Johnny Galvin of Vespucci, Charles Dorfman and Jacob Grodnik also serve as producers. The film is executive produced by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Joshua Oppenheimer, Myles Estey, Bahareh Azimi and Marlon Vogelgesang.

Endeavor Content and Samuel Marshall Films produced and financed the film.

WME Independent will handle international sales, launching at the upcoming Berlin Film market. WME Independent and Endeavor Content brokered the deal with Showtime.

“Richard Davis is a fascinating documentary subject whose character reveals a deeper metaphor for America today,” Bahrani said. “I am very thankful to the producers and entire filmmaking team for being part of such a thought provoking and timely film. We are thrilled to partner with Showtime and look forward to bringing ‘2nd Chance’ to audiences.”

“We’ve long admired Ramin’s collection of work, from ‘Chop Shop’ to ’99 Homes’ to ‘The White Tiger,’ so it’s especially exciting to be partnering for his documentary feature debut,” Malhotra. “It is inspiring to watch how he employs such a deft touch to thoughtfully navigate this wild ride of ambition, capitalism and the 2nd Amendment. Ramin’s mastery of storytelling is on full display in ‘2nd Chance.’”

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20