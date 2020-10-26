Rami Malek: The US could learn from the NHS

Rami Malek has said the US could learn a lesson from the NHS.

The Bohemian Rhapsody star said he was moved by the public support for healthcare workers in London, where he spent part of the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.

He told the GQ Heroes Conference: “It was a difficult experience for all of us, but I think one that quite honestly galvanised some people.

“I remember hanging out the side of my window and smashing a pot and pan together with a metal spoon and, weekly, that was something that lifted so many spirits.

“That was really sweet to be able to appreciate the NHS and how, in my country, here in the US, we really could learn from how a backbone like the NHS can deliver so much for a country.”

The actor will next be seen in Bond film No Time To Die, which has been delayed for a second time as a result of the pandemic.

Malek plays the villain Safin, and he told the conference: “I think you start asking questions about what evil is.

“And with this character especially, I find him fascinating because he can detach from empathy in order to meticulously carry out his will, and I start to wrap myself up in who that person is psychologically.

“He’s ruthless and that might be – I’m in danger of giving too much away here – a result of something that’s happened to him, but even acknowledging that taps into the analytical side of him as well.

“I think the fact that he can still find a way to appreciate his own evil is something that is quite petrifying and psychologically something that was not easy for me to tap into.”