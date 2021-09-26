Rami Malek Has A Message For Critics Of No Time To Die's Epic Running Time

After repeated push-backs due to the coronavirus crisis, the latest James Bond film No Time To Die is finally about to hit cinemas.

However, as fans gear up the much-anticipated film’s debut on 30 September, some have been a little put off by how long 007’s latest venture goes on for.

No Time To Die clocks in at an epic 163 minutes (17 minutes short of three hours), making it the longest James Bond film ever.

However, Rami Malek – who stars in the film as one of Bond’s new adversaries – has insisted that fans’ patience will be rewarded when No Time To Die is released, even if it is something of a bum-number.

Rami Malek in No Time To Die (Photo: MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock)

“People have heard that the running time is a little bit longer than most Bond films, but I’ll tell you, from start to finish it is a gut punch every second,” the Oscar-winning star insisted to Digital Spy.

“I think when you get out of that theatre, you will be moved, you will be entertained, you’ll get everything you want from a Bond film, essentially.”

Praising his co-star Daniel Craig, who is about to step down from the role of 007 after five films, Rami added: “Daniel’s just done a marvellous job, [it’s] a great send-off for him.”

Daniel Craig as James Bond in his final outing in the role (Photo: MGM/Eon/Danjaq/UPI/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Returning cast members appearing in No Time To Die include Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris, while Lashana Lynch plays a new addition who succeeds James Bond in his 007 codename.

Billie Eilish has also put her spin on the traditional “Bond theme”, landing her first UK number one when the song No Time To Die was released in early 2020.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: