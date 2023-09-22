Rami Malek and Emma Corrin spark romance rumours as they're spotted kissing in London

Gotham - Getty Images

No Time to Die star Rami Malek and The Crown's Emma Corrin appear to have confirmed a romance, after they were photographed kissing in London on Thursday (September 21).

The two stars have been the subject of dating rumours for several months now, after being spotted together at Bruce Springsteen's London concert in July, as well as the US Open earlier this month.

Gotham - Getty Images

In new photos obtained by Mail Online, Malek and Corrin can be seen sharing a kiss while on a cosy dog walk in London.

The photos come after The Sun reported earlier this year that Malek and Lucy Boynton, who met on the set of 2018's Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, had split after five years together.

Malek first confirmed the former couple's relationship in January 2019, before mentioning Boynton during his Oscars acceptance speech the following month.

Getty Images

Malek recently starred in Christopher Nolan's biographical war drama Oppenheimer, and will resume production on upcoming thriller Amateur – in which he plays a CIA cryptographer who is haunted by his wife's death after a terror attack – when the ongoing strikes in Hollywood come to an end.

Earlier this year, the actor was also cast in a new TV series playing Hollywood icon Buster Keaton, who is well-known for his 1920s silent cinema work in films like The General and Sherlock Jr.

Meanwhile, Corrin will next be seen on screen in November when they star in upcoming murder mystery series A Murder at the End of the World.

Arturo Holmes - Getty Images

They lead the cast of the limited series as amateur detective Darby, who's invited to a retreat by a reclusive billionaire. When one of the guests is found dead, Darby sets out to prove it was a murder.



Corrin is also joining the MCU in Deadpool 3, starring opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

"I feel really excited to play a villain," they previously said of the role. "I haven't done that, and it's an itch I want to scratch."

A Murder at the End of the World will premiere on November 14 on Hulu in the US. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

