Ramgopalpet Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ramgopalpet Ward Winner, Contestants, Corporator

News18 Election Results Hub
·2 min read

148. Ramgopalpet (రామ్‌గోపాల్‌పేట్) is a ward in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ). The reservation status for this ward is Backward Class (Women). There are a total of 35,830 eligible voters in this ward of which 19,194 are male, 16,634 female and 2 are of the third gender.

There are 43 polling stations in this ward. Ramgopalpet is part of Begumpet (బేగంపేట్) circle and Secunderabad (సికింద్రాబాద్) zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

A Aruna of TRS won from Ramgopalpet in the 2016 GHMC elections. The average voter turnout in the 2020 elections in all of Greater Hyderabad was 46.60% percent and the turnout in Ramgopalpet was 52.73 %.

There are 8 candidates in the fray from this ward in the 2020 GHMC polls: Manika Bandaram Rekha (Telugu Desam Party - TDP), A Aruna (Telangana Rashtra Samithi - TRS), Sararapu Sumitra (Independent - IND), Kavitha S (Indian National Congress - INC), A Mounika (Independent - IND), Cheera Suchitra (Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP), Vukkadkar Ashwini Kumari (Independent - IND), Dakai Pavani (Independent - IND).

A total of 149/150 wards of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (హైదరాబాదు మహానగరపాలక సంస్థ) (GHMC) across 6 zones and 30 circles went to the polls on December 1, 2020. In one ward repolling was held on December 3. The counting of votes for the GHMC elections 2020 are being held on December 4, 2020. A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray for the post of 150 corporators of which 582 are male and 540 female. The average age of contesting candidates is about 41 years.

The last GHMC elections were held in 2016 in which TRS won 99 wards, AIMIM 44, BJP 4, TDP 1 and INC won 2 seats.

A total of 74 lakh voters were eligible to vote in these elections of which 38.5 lakh were male and 35.5 lakh were female. There were 669 voters of the third gender.

Click here for detailed ward-wise live results and list of candidates for the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Click here for a single-page overview of the GHMC 2020 election results.

