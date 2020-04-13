Ramblers need to find all of the UK's forgotten footpaths by 2026

Photo credit: Brent Darby Photography LTD

Thousands of public rights of way are at risk of being lost across the country. CL writer Lauran Elsden joins a troop of Ramblers in Lancaster who are helping to put old routes on new maps.

It’s a crisp, clear day in April and I’m standing on the banks of the River Keer in Borwick. I’m joined by four members of the Lancaster Ramblers who are consulting a bundle of maps tucked safely away in a weatherproof pouch. Just south of the Lancashire-Cumbria border, the three-mile route we’ll be walking is one these Ramblers have never taken as a group – today, they’re here for a specific purpose. Although this right of way is marked on old maps, it’s not on more modern ones – crucially, the legal ‘definitive map’ – and they want to put this right.

Definitive maps show all rights of way (routes which the public has the right to access) in an area. Local authorities in England and Wales were meant to create them from 1949, according to a government act, but the results were far from comprehensive. Walkers, cyclists and riders believe many remain incomplete; routes on historic maps, or those they’ve always taken, don’t appear on the definitive one.

Photo credit: Brent Darby Photography LTD

For many years, it didn’t seem to matter. Then, in 2000, another act was passed. This one insisted that any routes omitted would lose their status as rights of way once and for all, meaning the public would no longer be able to use them. The government set a deadline of 2026, a date that is fast approaching.

The Ramblers are determined that we don’t lose them through their Don’t Lose Your Way campaign, which launched in 2018, and by going on walks like this one today. We’ll be following a route recorded on old maps, marking our steps on the definitive one as we go. All the while, we’ll be looking out for evidence that this track has historic value – perhaps the path has been worn down by footsteps over time, there are hedges (particularly hawthorn) that might once have lined a carriage- or bridleway, or cobbles laid

in shallow waters – the sign of a ford built to allow safe crossing. By walking the path and submitting details to the local authority, the Ramblers will make the case that this is, in fact, a ‘forgotten path’ that has been used for generations, and should continue to exist.



Photo credit: Brent Darby Photography LTD

The routes at risk...

The Borwick to Capernwray route we’re taking this morning is just one of thousands of rights of way that crisscross England and Wales. “While some of the tracks haven’t been used in living memory, many, like the one we’re traversing today, are used daily, often by dog walkers or children riding their bikes,” says Jack Cornish, striding ahead, map in hand.

Jack is programme manager of Don’t Lose Your Way and his attention to detail is forensic: “We can see the path through Borwick on tithe maps dating back to the 1780s and 1840s, but look at more modern versions and it’s missing.”

As lapwings wheel in the sky, we make our way down a country lane flanked by hawthorn, poring over the historic maps as we go. On an everyday walk, those taking part might simply enjoy the fresh air. “For me, there’s an emotional side to it,” says Jack, jotting down some notes on his clipboard. “This network is as much a part of our heritage as a castle, cathedral or Iron-Age hill fort.”

Photo credit: Brent Darby Photography LTD

Rights of way, he explains, show where people have crossed the countryside for centuries – taking cattle to market, going to church (or the pub!) or making a trip to the village post office. “We don’t want to lose a link that can be traced back hundreds, if not thousands of years.”

Joy Greenwood, one of the founding members of the Lancaster Ramblers, is also in attendance, clad in sturdy walking boots, of course. “When my granddaughter was little, I’d bring her with me and she’d ask about the birds and flowers that we’d see,” she says. “If we’re going to protect the landscape for future generations, we need to have a connection with it.”

Photo credit: Brent Darby Photography LTD

Historic detective work...



Neil Herbert, a fellow Rambler, agrees this is a cause worth fighting for. “As villages and towns grow, paths that aren’t protected by law will be swallowed up,” he laments. “In many cases, it will take away part of the environment of local communities.”

The Ramblers suspect there are many routes like this one – used by many but left off the definitive map. “Quite a few footpaths come to an abrupt end at a parish boundary, meaning whole sections of a route can be absent,” Jack says. “It’s thought that more than 10,000 miles of paths went unrecorded and are at risk of vanishing, but I suspect this figure is an underestimate.”

The Lancaster Ramblers have marked 46 parishes to check for unrecorded routes. “We’ve divided them up and each of us is responsible for a selection,” says Brian Jones, another member of today’s group, as he clambers over a stone stile. “We have map overlays from Lancaster County Council and the first Ordnance Survey map from 1849, so we can compare them with current records and mark what’s missing. It’s like historic detective work.”

While the pathways are well documented in counties such as Shropshire and Cheshire, they are sketchier elsewhere. “In Cornwall, there are potentially 3,000 miles of track that need to be checked,” Jack says. “Away from popular coastal spots, inland areas don’t get as much attention.” Thousands of claims have already been submitted to local authorities. So far, the Ramblers have saved the main carriageway up to King John’s hunting lodge in Somerset, while an art historian has found a potential lost woodland path that they first noticed in Thomas Gainsborough’s 18th-century painting, Wooded Landscape with a Peasant Resting.

After two hours, we’ve reached the end of the path, arriving back at the River Keer. On our journey, we’ve passed the Lancaster Canal, the limestone cliffs of Warton Crag and wild flowers, including lords-and-ladies, stitchwort and bluebells, peeking through the hedgerows. At one point, the vast arches of a railway viaduct loomed over a diminutive packhorse bridge, two layers of history intertwining. “I think we’re very lucky that we have these rights of way that extend into people’s communities,” Jack says. “You can explore landscapes, taking in sights, sounds and smells you wouldn’t experience if you were whizzing through in a car or on a train.” As the Ramblers pack up their maps, they hope that the next six years will see a flurry of applications from other walkers that will save similar routes. They hope they will be fixed on the definitive map for ever, to be enjoyed by generations for years to come.

